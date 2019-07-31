शहर चुनें

उन्नाव रेप केस के प्रदर्शन में जया बच्चन की हंसते हुए फोटो वायरल, यूजर बोले- 'ये देश का दुर्भाग्य'

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 31 Jul 2019 10:37 AM IST
jaya bachchan
1 of 5
jaya bachchan - फोटो : social media
उन्नाव रेप केस में पीड़िता को इंसाफ दिलाने के लिए कई बॉलीवुड सेलेब्रिटीज ने आवाज उठाई थी। वहीं रायबरेली में हुए कार एक्सीडेंट में पीड़िता बुरी तरह जख्मी हो गई। इसमें परिवार के दो लोगों की मौत हो गई । इसी केस के चलते सपा सांसद जया बच्चन भी पीड़िता को इंसाफ दिलाने के लिए दिल्ली में हुए एक प्रोटेस्ट में शामिल हुई थीं ।
unnao rape case
