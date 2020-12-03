शहर चुनें
Jasbir Jassi Attack Kangana Ranaut and FIR Against Zeishan Quadri entertainment news

किसान आंदोलन पर भिड़े कलाकार और जीशान कादरी पर धोखाधड़ी का केस, पांच खबरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 03 Dec 2020 01:00 AM IST
कंगना रणौत और जीशान कादरी
कंगना रणौत और जीशान कादरी - फोटो : फाइल
कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में आंदोलन कर रहे किसानों को लेकर बॉलीवुड हस्तियां बंटी हुई नजर आ रही हैं। कोई इस आंदोलन का समर्थन कर रहा है तो कोई इसके पक्ष में नहीं है। अभिनेत्री कंगना रणौत लगातार इस आंदोलन को लेकर ट्वीट कर रही हैं। हाल ही में पंजाबी गायक जसबीर जस्सी कंगना से ट्विटर पर भिड़ गए।

किसान आंदोलन पर कंगना रणौत से भिड़े जसबीर जस्सी, बोले- चापलूसी और बेशर्मी की भी कोई हद होती है

 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

विज्ञापन
