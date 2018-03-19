शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   jannat zubair rahmani warned makers of tu aashiqui for walk out from show

'तू आशिकी' से पॉपुलर हुई 16 साल की एक्ट्रेस ने लिया चौंकाने वाला फैसला, मेकर्स को दे डाली धमकी

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 19 Mar 2018 10:06 AM IST
जन्नत
1 of 5
पॉपुलर टीवी शो 'तू आशिकी' की लीड एक्ट्रेस जन्नत जुबेर रहमानी पिछले एक हफ्ते से सुर्खियों में छाई हुई हैं। उनके 'किस का किस्सा' खत्म होने का नाम नहीं ले रहा है। अब इस पूरे हंगामे पर जन्नत ने बड़ा फैसला लेकर सभी को चौंका दिया है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
jannat zubair rahmani tu aashiqui

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood news, Tv news, hollywood news, movie reviews etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from entertainment and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

कपिल शर्मा
Bollywood

नए शो से एक हफ्ते पहले ही ये क्या कर बैठे कपिल शर्मा, खुलेआम कर रहे सुनील ग्रोवर की बेइजज्ती

19 मार्च 2018

अजय देवगन

बॉक्स ऑफिस पर 3 दिन से 'रेड' मार रहे अजय देवगन, पहले वीकेंड पर ही की छप्परफाड़ कमाई

19 मार्च 2018

amitabh bachchan
Bollywood

सदी के महानायक अमिताभ बच्चन ने इस क्रिकेटर से मांगी माफी, जान लें क्या है वजह

19 मार्च 2018

तनुश्री दत्ता
Bollywood

B'day Spl: इस एक्ट्रेस ने नाना पाटेकर पर लगाया था छेड़छाड़ का आरोप, काम नहीं मिलने पर हालत हो गई ऐसी

19 मार्च 2018

रणवीर सिंह
Bollywood

रणवीर सिंह ने 8 साल के करियर में रचा इतिहास, शाहरुख-सलमान 25 साल में भी नहीं कर पाए

19 मार्च 2018

hritik marriage
Bollywood

ऋतिक से दोबारा शादी करने पर सुजैन ने दिया ऐसा जवाब, सुनकर रोशन परिवार भी होगा हैरान

19 मार्च 2018

More in Bollywood

सई परांजपे
Bollywood

B'day Spl: इस डायरेक्टर ने बनाई थी सबसे बेहतरीन कॉमेडी फिल्म, 8 साल की उम्र में लिख दी थी किताब

19 मार्च 2018

karan mother birthday party
Bollywood

PICS: करण जौहर ने बच्चों संग मनाया मम्मी का बर्थडे, शबाना आजमी ने गाना गाकर किया विश

19 मार्च 2018

Vijay Raj
Bollywood

फिल्म ‘रन’ में कौआ बिरयानी वाले एक्टर का हो गया यह हाल, तस्वीरें देखकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

19 मार्च 2018

Jacqueline Fernandez
Bollywood

29 साल बाद खत्म हुआ जैकलीन का 'इंतजार', खुद तय करें माधुरी जैसा मैजिक क्रिएट कर पाईं या नहीं

19 मार्च 2018

BOLLYWOOD
Bollywood

ये हैं बॉलीवुड की ननद-भाभी की सुपरहिट जोड़ी, एक-दूसरे पर करती हैं सब कुर्बान

18 मार्च 2018

jeetendra
Bollywood

10 साल छोटी कजिन ने लगाया था इस एक्टर पर यौन शोषण का आरोप, अब कोर्ट से मिली बड़ी राहत

19 मार्च 2018

shashi kapoor son karan kapoor is a famous photographer in world
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड में नकारा गया था शशि कपूर का ये बेटा, अपने हाथ से लिखी किस्मत और बन गया करोड़पति

19 मार्च 2018

hritik roshan
Bollywood

सुजैन के बाद यह एक्ट्रेस बनने जा रहीं ऋतिक की पत्नी, हो रही हैं बड़ी तैयारियां

18 मार्च 2018

Rahul Roy
Bollywood

इस फिल्म से कमबैक कर रहा Bigg Boss का यह पहला विनर, 9 साल ऐसी हालत में रहा था देश से बाहर

19 मार्च 2018

ekta
Bollywood

एकता कपूर पर राधिका आप्टे का बड़ा बयान, कहा- तुम्हारे भाई तुषार से नहीं है मेरा रिलेशन

19 मार्च 2018

Raid
Bollywood

अजय देवगन की 'रेड' ने 'पैडमैन' को छोड़ दिया पीछे, दूसरे दिन कमाई में 30 फीसदी उछाल

19 मार्च 2018

Kangana Ranaut
Bollywood

रिलेशनशिप पर कंगना का बड़ा खुलासा, कहा- 15 साल में जितने भी अफेयर रहे सबने मुझे डंप किया

19 मार्च 2018

kartik aryan
Bollywood

'सोनू के टीटू की स्वीटी' के इस स्टार को देखने के लिए बेताब हुए लोग, कही भावुक कर देने वाली बातें

19 मार्च 2018

Shashi kapoor 80th birthday special, When elder brother Raj kapoor called him taxi
Bollywood

'सत्यम शिवम सुन्दरम' के लिए वक्त नहीं दे पा रहे थे शशि कपूर, गुस्साए राज कपूर ने ऐसे चखाया था मजा

18 मार्च 2018

Shilpa Sheety
Bollywood

शो के दौरान हुआ कुछ ऐसा, श्रीदेवी को याद कर फूट फूट कर रोने लगीं शिल्पा शेट्टी

19 मार्च 2018

tiger shroff
Bollywood

इन हसीन वादियों में बन रहा बॉलीवुड के टाइगर का घर, अपनी इस हीरोइन के साथ पहुंचेंगे

19 मार्च 2018

जन्नत
जन्नत
जन्नत
जन्नत
जन्नत

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.