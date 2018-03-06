शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   janhvi kapoor celebrated her 21th birthday without sridevi

मां श्रीदेवी के बिना बेटी जाह्नवी ने मनाया अपना बर्थडे, पार्टी में आ गए सभी के आसूं

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 06 Mar 2018 11:46 PM IST
janhvi kapoor celebrated her 21th birthday without sridevi
1 of 5
श्रीदेवी के अचानक दुनिया छोड़ चले से विरान हुआ बॉलीवुड और वहीं उनकी बेटी जाह्नवी भी अकेली पड़ गई है। बता दें कि जान्हवी ही श्रीदेवी के सबसे ज्यादा नजदीक थी। ऐसे में जान्हवी ने अपना 21वां बर्थडे अपना मां के बिना ही बहुत ही सादगी से बनाया।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
janhvi kapoor janhavi birthday arjun kapoor sridevi boney kapoor instagram post sridevi demise

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood news, Tv news, hollywood news, movie reviews etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from entertainment and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

sridevi daughter janhvi kapoor turned 21, the celebration will be done as sridevi planned
Delhi NCR

जाह्नवी का 21वां जन्मदिन बिल्कुल वैसे ही मनाया जाएगा जैसे श्रीदेवी ने किया था प्लान..

6 मार्च 2018

what happens when someone die in hotel room
Weird Stories

जब किसी होटल में होती है मौत तो क्या किया जाता है उस कमरे में, जहां से निकलता है शव?

6 मार्च 2018

actor ayushmann khurana advised to actress bhoomi pednekar boyfriend
Bollywood

इस एक्ट्रेस के BF को यह क्या सलाह दे बैठे आयुष्मान, बोले- करना होगा यह काम

6 मार्च 2018

jhanvi kapoor birthday 10 unseen gorgeous images
Bollywood

ये है MOM श्रीदेवी की नखरीली बेटी जाह्नवी कपूर, जन्मदिन पर देखें 10 अनदेखी तस्वीरें

6 मार्च 2018

deepika padukone and ranvir singh parents finalised their wedding date
Bollywood

दीपिका-रणवीर के पैरेंट्स ने तय की तारीख, जानें कब, कहां और कैसे होगी बॉलीवुड के इस टॉप कपल की शादी

6 मार्च 2018

bollywood actress shammi passes away at 87 amitabh bachchan confirms
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी के बाद दिग्गज एक्ट्रेस शम्मी का निधन, अमिताभ बच्चन ने कहा- 'धीरे धीरे सब बिछड़ रहे हैं'

6 मार्च 2018

More in Bollywood

Dipika Kakar opens up about converting her religion Hinduism to Islam
Bollywood

शादी के बाद धर्म परिवर्तन पर पहली बार दीपिका का कबूलनामा, हां मैंने इस्लाम अपनाया

6 मार्च 2018

jhanvi kapoor birthday turn 21 first without sridevi
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी ने बेटी के जन्मदिन के लिए कर रखीं थीं ये तैयारियां, आज 21 साल की हो गईं जाह्नवी

6 मार्च 2018

janhvi kapoor celebrate birthday without her mom sridevi
Bollywood

मां के बिना इस तरह अपना बर्थडे सेलीब्रेट करेंगी जाह्नवी कपूर, सामने आ गई पूरी प्लानिंग

6 मार्च 2018

international women day 5 women celebrities died this year
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी ही नहीं इन 5 महिला सेलिब्रिटीज ने भी छोड़ दी दुनिया, अब रह गई केवल यादें

6 मार्च 2018

blackmail actor irrfan khan tweet that he is fighting with rare disease
Bollywood

15 दिन पहले इस गंभीर बीमारी के बारे में जानकर हिल गए इरफान खान, कहा- 'मेरी जिंदगी रहस्य बन गई'

6 मार्च 2018

Arjun Kapoor share a post will inspire you to be brave
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी के निधन के बाद पहली सामने आया अर्जुन कपूर का बयान, पापा और बहनों को दी ये सलाह

6 मार्च 2018

Padmaavat Actress deepika padukone Advised Rest For 3-4 Months because of her back problem
Bollywood

'पद्मावत' की सक्सेस ने दीपिका को दिया सबसे बड़ा दर्द, कई महीनों तक नहीं करेंगी कोई फिल्म

6 मार्च 2018

Jhanvi Kapoor last year birthday pics with mom sridevi
Bollywood

मां श्रीदेवी के साथ इस तरह मनाया था जाह्नवी कपूर ने अपना पिछला बर्थडे

6 मार्च 2018

sonam kapoor trolled instagram message for her sister rhea kapoor
Bollywood

सोनम कपूर ने छोटी बहन के बर्थडे पर ऐसे दी शुभकामनाएं, यूजर्स बोले- 'ये शर्मनाक है'

6 मार्च 2018

WOMENS DAY NEW 5 HEROINES SOON ENTRY IN BOLLYWOOD
Bollywood

WOMENS DAY: बॉलीवुड में भी चल रहा महिलाओं का जोर, इस साल डेब्यू करेंगी ये 5 नई हीरोइनें

6 मार्च 2018

kareena kapoor son taimur ali khan not in mood of giving photos
Bollywood

PHOTOS: कैमरे को देखते ही नाराज हुए तैमूर, मुंह घुमाया और नहीं दिए कोई एक्सप्रेशन

6 मार्च 2018

sridevi daughter jhanvi kapoor 21st birthday special
Bollywood

अंबानी के स्कूल से निकलकर न्यूयॉर्क पहुंच गई थीं जाह्नवी, बर्थडे पर जानिए ऐसी अनकही बातें

6 मार्च 2018

Hate Story 4 song Badnaamiyan behind the scenes video watch here
Bollywood

ऐसे शूट हुआ ‘हेट स्टोरी 4’ का सबसे बोल्ड गाना, वीडियो में दिखी सारी हकीकत

6 मार्च 2018

sonam kapoor wishes birthday to sridevi daughter jhanvi kapoor
Bollywood

21वें जन्मदिन पर जाह्नवी हैं अकेली, सोनम कपूर ने कहा- 'दुनिया की सबसे बहादुर लड़की आज महिला हो गई'

6 मार्च 2018

Ajay Devgn tells his house was raided by income tax officers when he was out shooting
Bollywood

...जब अजय देवगन के घर पर पड़ी इनकम टैक्स की रेड, 'सिंघम' ने खुद किया बड़ा खुलासा

6 मार्च 2018

sridevi talking to Rani Mukerji 15 days before she passed away
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी ने 15 दिन पहले इस एक्ट्रेस को किया था फोन, जानें कौन सी फिल्म देखने की जताई थी इच्छा

6 मार्च 2018

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.