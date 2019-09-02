शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Ishmeet Singh birth Anniversary He Died At The Age Of 19

17 साल की उम्र में इस सिंगर ने मचा दिया था तहलका, ऐसे हुई मौत कि नहीं हुआ किसी को भरोसा

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 02 Sep 2019 06:45 AM IST
ishmeet singh
1 of 5
ishmeet singh - फोटो : Social Media
टीवी रियलिटी शो स्टार वॉइस ऑफ इंडिया जीतने वाले इश्मीत सिंह का आज ही के दिन 19 साल की उम्र में निधन हो गया था । स्टार प्लस के इस शो को इश्मीत ने साल 2007 में जीता था । उन्हें लता मंगेशकर के हाथों ट्रॉफी मिली थी । 2 सितंबर 1988 को जन्मे इश्मीत पंजाब से थे । आज उनका जन्मदिन है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
ishmeet singh star voice of india lata mangeshkar इश्मीत सिंह स्टार वॉइस ऑफ इंडिया लता मंगेशकर
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

nimmi
Bollywood

बड़े-बड़े मेकर्स इस हीरोइन को साइन करने के लिए लगाते थे लाइन, फिर बहन के एक रोल ने बर्बाद किया करियर

2 सितंबर 2019

साधना शिवदासानी
Bollywood

एक जमाने की सुपरहिट इस हीरोइन की ऐसी हो गई थी हालत, आखिरी वक्त में किसी ने नहीं की थी मदद

2 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
डिजिटल मीडिया दे रहा है रोजगार के नए अवसर, क्या आप हैं तैयार
TAMS

डिजिटल मीडिया दे रहा है रोजगार के नए अवसर, क्या आप हैं तैयार
sadhna and raj kapoor
Bollywood

पहली ही फिल्म से साधना को राज कपूर से हो गई थी नफरत, बात इतनी बढ़ी शूटिंग बीच में छोड़ चली गई थीं घर

2 सितंबर 2019

Shilpa Shetty
Bollywood

गणेश चतुर्थी की शुरू हुईं तैयारियां, शिल्पा शेट्टी सहित इन सितारों ने किया गणपति बप्पा का स्वागत

2 सितंबर 2019

इस गणेश चतुर्थी कराएं विघ्नहर्ता स्रोत पूजा और पाएं असफलताओं और बाधाओं पर विजय - 2 सितम्बर 2019
Astrology Services

इस गणेश चतुर्थी कराएं विघ्नहर्ता स्रोत पूजा और पाएं असफलताओं और बाधाओं पर विजय - 2 सितम्बर 2019
saaho
Bollywood

मंझे हुए कलाकार और शानदार एक्शन के बाद भी प्रभास की 'साहो' इस वजह से रह गई कमजोर

2 सितंबर 2019

Shraddha Kapoor and Nusrat Jahan
Bollywood

सरकार के फैसले पर भड़के स्टार्स और नुसरत जहां ने साइन की फिल्म सहित ये हैं मनोरंजन जगत की बड़ी खबरें

2 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

नंदमुरी
Bollywood

एक्टिंग के बाद राजनीति में चमका था ये एक्टर, मौत होने पर डेड बॉडी के साथ सेल्फी हुई थी वायरल

2 सितंबर 2019

Nusrat Jahan
Bollywood

सांसद बनने के बाद नुसरत जहां ने साइन की पहली फिल्म, इस हीरो के साथ आएंगी नजर

2 सितंबर 2019

डिजिटल मीडिया दे रहा है रोजगार के नए अवसर, क्या आप हैं तैयार
TAMS

डिजिटल मीडिया दे रहा है रोजगार के नए अवसर, क्या आप हैं तैयार
विज्ञापन
Priyanka Chopra
Bollywood

अस्पताल में भर्ती बीमार फैन से अचानक मिलने पहुंचीं प्रियंका चोपड़ा, एक्ट्रेस को देख ऐसा था रिएक्शन

2 सितंबर 2019

Sara, Varun and Pm Modi
Bollywood

पीएम मोदी को इस मुहिम में मिला सारा और वरुण धवन का साथ, पहली बार किसी फिल्म के सेट पर हुआ ये काम

2 सितंबर 2019

इस गणेश चतुर्थी कराएं विघ्नहर्ता स्रोत पूजा और पाएं असफलताओं और बाधाओं पर विजय - 2 सितम्बर 2019
Astrology Services

इस गणेश चतुर्थी कराएं विघ्नहर्ता स्रोत पूजा और पाएं असफलताओं और बाधाओं पर विजय - 2 सितम्बर 2019
sadhana
Bollywood

कभी सबसे ज्यादा फीस लेती थीं ये मशहूर एक्ट्रेस, आखिरी वक्त में किराए के घर में बिताई जिंदगी

2 सितंबर 2019

Raveena Tandon and Shraddha Kapoor
Bollywood

सरकार के इस फैसले के खिलाफ गुस्से में बॉलीवुड, श्रद्धा कपूर बोलीं- इसे रोकना ही होगा

2 सितंबर 2019

Janhvi Kapoor, Turram Khan
Bollywood

सीबीएफसी का नया लोगो रिलीज और 'तुर्रम खान' की रिलीज डेट तय समेत बॉलीवुड की 5 खबरें

1 सितंबर 2019

bhojpuri films
Bollywood

बेहद रोमांचक हैं भोजपुरी की ये 5 फिल्में, इस एक फिल्म का रिकॉर्ड तो आज भी तोड़ना मुश्किल

1 सितंबर 2019

वैलेरी हार्पर
Hollywood

चार बार एमी अवॉर्ड जीत चुकीं अभिनेत्री वैलेरी हार्पर का ब्रेन कैंसर से निधन

1 सितंबर 2019

अक्षय कुमार
Bollywood

18 दिन में 900 किमी पैदल चलकर अक्षय कुमार से मिलने पहुंचा फैन, वीडियो शेयर कर अक्षय ने बताया नाम

1 सितंबर 2019

Amitabh Bachchan
Bollywood

अमिताभ के नाम पर है इस वॉटर फॉल का नाम, पता चलते ही किया Tweet- 'यह सच नहीं हो सकता'

1 सितंबर 2019

Deepak Kalal
Bollywood

दीपक कलाल बोले- मेरे बच्चे की मां बनने वाली है राखी सावंत, वो दुनिया में आते ही लेगा पापा की बेइज्जती का बदला

1 सितंबर 2019

रेखा
Bollywood

कभी पैसों के लिए B ग्रेड फिल्मों में काम करती थीं रेखा, एक्सपोज करती एक्ट्रेस को देख मचा था खूब हंगामा

1 सितंबर 2019

कौन बनेगा करोड़पति में एनडीआरएफ की टीम
Television

KBC 11: करमवीर स्पेशल एपिसोड में पहुंची एनडीआरएफ की टीम, 'भारत के वीर' के लिए जीते इतने लाख रुपये

1 सितंबर 2019

Nusrat Jahan with child
Bollywood

शादी के 2 महीने बाद नुसरत जहां की सामने आई ऐसी तस्वीर, बोलीं- 'मेरा पहला बच्चा'

1 सितंबर 2019

तापसी पन्नू
Bollywood

अपनी अगली फिल्म को लेकर तापसी पन्नू का खुलासा, बायोपिक नहीं है रश्मि रॉकेट

1 सितंबर 2019

ishmeet singh
ishmeet singh - फोटो : Social Media
ishmeet singh
ishmeet singh - फोटो : social media
ishmeet singh
ishmeet singh - फोटो : social media
ishmeet singh
ishmeet singh - फोटो : social media
ishmeet singh
ishmeet singh - फोटो : social media
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

ईको फ्रेंडली गणेश का क्रेज, बंगलूरू के कारीगरों ने 9 हजार नारियलों से बनाई गणेश की प्रतिमा

बंगलूरू के कारीगरों ने 9 हजार नारियलों से भगवान गणेश की प्रतिमा का निर्माण कर अपनी कला का अद्भुत और बेजोड़ नमूना पेश किया है। देखें ये रिपोर्ट

1 सितंबर 2019

दलबीर कौर 1:18

जगतीत कौर केस: सरबजीत की बहन दलबीर कौर ने इमरान खान को कहा झूठा और कायर

1 सितंबर 2019

हरिवंश नारायण सिंह और कासिम सूरी 1:58

मालदीव की संसद में पाकिस्तान ने उठाया कश्मीर मुद्दा तो भारत ने लगाई जोरदार लताड़

1 सितंबर 2019

चंद्रयान-2 1:01

चांद की पांचवी और आखिरी कक्षा में पहुंचा चंद्रयान-2, इस दिन होगी चंद्रमा पर लैंडिंग

1 सितंबर 2019

छिंदवाड़ा का गोटमार मेला 2:01

छिंदवाड़ा में हर साल एक प्रेम कहानी की याद में होता पत्थर युद्ध, इस बार करीब 170 लोग घायल

1 सितंबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited