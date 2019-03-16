शहर चुनें

कैंसर के इलाज के बाद कितने बदल गए हैं इरफान खान, तस्वीरों में पहचानना भी हुआ मुश्किल

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 16 Mar 2019 02:39 PM IST
irrfan khan
1 of 5
irrfan khan
इरफान खान लंबे समय से लाइम लाइट से दूर लंदन में अपना इलाज करवा रहे थे । कुछ दिन पहले ही वो पूरी तरह से ठीक होकर भारत लौटे हैं । खबरों की मानें तो इरफान खान फिर से फिल्मों में वापसी करने जा रहे हैं । इसके चलते वो फिल्म मेकर दिनेश विजान से मिलने पहुंचे थे । 
irrfan khan hindi medium hindi medium 2 radhika apte इरफान खान हिंदी मीडियम हिंदी मीडियम 2
irrfan khan
irrfan khan
irrfan khan
irrfan khan
irrfan khan
irrfan khan
irrfan khan
irrfan khan
Irrfan Khan
Irrfan Khan - फोटो : instagram
