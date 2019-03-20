शहर चुनें

Interview: नूतन की फिल्मों के रीमेक पर ये बोलीं मोहनीश की बिटिया, सलमान को लेकर दिया बड़ा बयान

मुंबई डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 20 Mar 2019 07:30 AM IST
प्रनूतन बहल
प्रनूतन बहल - फोटो : file photo
दो साल पहले एक फ्रूट जूस के विज्ञापन में दिखीं प्रनूतन में लोगों को उनकी दादी नूतन की छवि दिखती है। अपनी पहचान छुपाने के लिए बिना सर नेम के प्रनूतन ने यशराज फिल्म्स से लेकर तमाम बड़े प्रोडक्शन हाउसों में ऑडीशन दिए। अब वह सलमान खान के प्रोडक्शन हाउस की फिल्म नोटबुक से बड़े परदे पर कदम रखने जा रही हैं।
