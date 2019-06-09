शहर चुनें

Interesting Things You Probably Did Not Know About Nandamuri Balakrishna

CM के स्टारडम की बदौलत स्टार बना साउथ का ये एक्टर, पत्रकार को जड़ा था सरेआम थप्पड़

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 10 Jun 2019 11:45 AM IST
Nandamuri Balakrishna
1 of 5
Nandamuri Balakrishna - फोटो : Twitter
अभिनेता से नेता बने नंदमुरी बालाकृष्ण का 10 जून को जन्मदिन है। बालाकृष्ण की गिनती तेलुगू सिनेमा के दिग्गज अभिनेता में होती है। हालांकि इससे हटकर अगर देखा जाए तो वे आंध्र प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री और टीडीपी के संस्थापक एनटी रामाराव के बेटे हैं और उन्हें इस बात को गुमान भी है। उनके बारे में कहा जाता है कि उन्हें अपने पिता की बदौलत फिल्में मिली। बालाकृष्ण के जन्मदिन पर आइए बताते हैं उनसे जुड़ी कुछ दिलचस्प बातें।
nandamuri balakrishna nandamuri balakrishna birthday nandamuri balakrishna controversy n.t. rama rao नंदमुरी बालाकृष्ण
