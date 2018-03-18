बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5aadb8664f1c1bab758b5fbf","slug":"interesting-love-story-of-shashi-kapoor-and-marriage-with-jennifer-kendal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"B'Day Spcl: \u092d\u093e\u092d\u0940 \u0917\u0940\u0924\u093e \u092c\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0936\u0936\u093f \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0926\u0926, \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0925\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0936\u0940 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
B'Day Spcl: भाभी गीता बाली ने की थी शशि कपूर की मदद, पूरा परिवार था विदेशी युवती से शादी के खिलाफ
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 18 Mar 2018 06:35 AM IST
गुजरे दौर के रोमांटिक हीरो शशि कपूर अगर आज हमारे बीच होते तो रविवार को अपना 80वां जन्मदिन मना रहे होते। घर के माहौल में ही सिनेमा देखते बड़े हुए शशि की पहली फिल्म जहां फ्लॉप रही, वहीं रियल जिंदगी में पहली मोहब्बत सुपरहिट हो गई, लेकिन वे रोमांटिक हीरो नहीं बन पाए।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5aadb8664f1c1bab758b5fbf","slug":"interesting-love-story-of-shashi-kapoor-and-marriage-with-jennifer-kendal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"B'Day Spcl: \u092d\u093e\u092d\u0940 \u0917\u0940\u0924\u093e \u092c\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0936\u0936\u093f \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0926\u0926, \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0925\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0936\u0940 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5aadb8664f1c1bab758b5fbf","slug":"interesting-love-story-of-shashi-kapoor-and-marriage-with-jennifer-kendal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"B'Day Spcl: \u092d\u093e\u092d\u0940 \u0917\u0940\u0924\u093e \u092c\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0936\u0936\u093f \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0926\u0926, \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0925\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0936\u0940 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5aadb8664f1c1bab758b5fbf","slug":"interesting-love-story-of-shashi-kapoor-and-marriage-with-jennifer-kendal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"B'Day Spcl: \u092d\u093e\u092d\u0940 \u0917\u0940\u0924\u093e \u092c\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0936\u0936\u093f \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0926\u0926, \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0925\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0936\u0940 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5aadb8664f1c1bab758b5fbf","slug":"interesting-love-story-of-shashi-kapoor-and-marriage-with-jennifer-kendal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"B'Day Spcl: \u092d\u093e\u092d\u0940 \u0917\u0940\u0924\u093e \u092c\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0936\u0936\u093f \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0926\u0926, \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0925\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0936\u0940 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5aadb8664f1c1bab758b5fbf","slug":"interesting-love-story-of-shashi-kapoor-and-marriage-with-jennifer-kendal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"B'Day Spcl: \u092d\u093e\u092d\u0940 \u0917\u0940\u0924\u093e \u092c\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0936\u0936\u093f \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0926\u0926, \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0925\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0936\u0940 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.