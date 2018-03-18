शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Interesting Love story of Shashi Kapoor and marriage with Jennifer Kendal

B'Day Spcl: भाभी गीता बाली ने की थी शशि कपूर की मदद, पूरा परिवार था विदेशी युवती से शादी के खिलाफ

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 18 Mar 2018 06:35 AM IST
Interesting Love story of Shashi Kapoor and marriage with Jennifer Kendal
1 of 5
गुजरे दौर के रोमांटिक हीरो शशि कपूर अगर आज हमारे बीच होते तो रविवार को अपना 80वां जन्मदिन मना रहे होते। घर के माहौल में ही सिनेमा देखते बड़े हुए शशि की पहली फिल्म जहां फ्लॉप रही, वहीं रियल जिंदगी में पहली मोहब्बत सुपरहिट हो गई, लेकिन वे रोमांटिक हीरो नहीं बन पाए।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
shashi kapoor jennifer kendal

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood news, Tv news, hollywood news, movie reviews etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from entertainment and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

Birthday Special: When Shashi Kapoor sell his property to repay debt
Bollywood

B'Day Spcl: ...जब संपत्ति बेचकर शशि कपूर को उतारना पड़ा था कर्ज, जिगरी अमिताभ तक नहीं कर पाए थे मदद

18 मार्च 2018

Shashi kapoor 80th birthday special, When elder brother Raj kapoor called him taxi
Bollywood

'सत्यम शिवम सुन्दरम' के लिए वक्त नहीं दे पा रहे थे शशि कपूर, गुस्साए राज कपूर ने ऐसे चखाया था मजा

18 मार्च 2018

hritik roshan
Bollywood

सुजैन के बाद यह एक्ट्रेस बनने जा रहीं ऋतिक की पत्नी, हो रही हैं बड़ी तैयारियां

17 मार्च 2018

rekha and amitabh
Bollywood

दुल्हन बनीं रेखा की जब उनकी सास ने कर दी थी चप्पलों से पिटाई, चुपचाप खड़ा देखता रहा यह एक्टर

17 मार्च 2018

जन्नत
Bollywood

Kiss ना करने पर शो से निकाली गई ये एक्ट्रेस, अब इस सुपरस्टार के साथ मिला बड़ी फिल्म का ऑफर

17 मार्च 2018

अजय देवगन
Bollywood

अजय देवगन की 'रेड' से हिला बॉक्स ऑफिस, 'पैडमैन' और 'पद्मावत' को टक्कर दे कमा डाले इतने करोड़

17 मार्च 2018

More in Bollywood

रुबीना दिलाइक
Bollywood

टीवी की किन्नर ने लिया शादी करने का फैसला, ब्वॉयफ्रेंड ने घोड़ी चढ़ने से कर दिया इंकार

17 मार्च 2018

अर्जुन कपूर

इस तरह जाह्नवी और खुशी का ख्याल रख रहे अर्जुन कपूर, श्रीदेवी के जाने के बाद सौतेली बहनों को अपनाया

17 मार्च 2018

ऐश्वर्या राय
Bollywood

करियर के शुरू में ही छोड़ी 2 ब्लॉकबस्टर फिल्में, वर्ना आज अमिताभ से बड़ी स्टार होतीं उनकी बहू

17 मार्च 2018

Shriya Saran
Bollywood

अजय देवगन की हीरोइन ने गुपचुप रचाई शादी, बॉलीवुड के सिर्फ इन दो स्टार्स को दिया था न्योता

17 मार्च 2018

उर्मिला मातोंडकर
Bollywood

10 साल छोटे लड़के से शादी कर फिल्मों से दूर हो गई थीं ये एक्ट्रेस, अब 9 साल बाद करेंगी वापसी

17 मार्च 2018

radhika apte
Bollywood

'पैडमैन' की एक्ट्रेस बोलीं- सिर्फ शारीरिक ही नहीं ऐसे भी होता हैं बॉलीवुड में शोषण

17 मार्च 2018

Saroj Khan
Bollywood

सरोज खान के इशारे पर नाची थीं माधुरी दीक्षित, 29 साल बाद इस हीरोइन को देखकर भड़कीं

17 मार्च 2018

Rekha
Bollywood

ऐश्वर्या की 'रेखा मां' ने लिखा ऐसा खत, पढ़कर अमिताभ बच्चन भी हो जाएंगे भावुक

17 मार्च 2018

Irrfan Khan
Bollywood

अभिनेता इरफान खान ने किया अपनी बीमारी का खुलासा, इलाज के लिए जाएंगे विदेश

17 मार्च 2018

Salman Khan
Bollywood

MMS स्कैंडल में फंसी थीं बॉलीवुड की ये 10 एक्ट्रेसेस, सलमान की इस हीरोइन का भी नाम शामिल

17 मार्च 2018

Chitrangda Singh talks about Saif ali khan
Bollywood

सैफ की 'ऑनस्क्रीन WIFE' ने किया निजी अनुभव साझा, कहा- उनका तरीका ब्रिटिश स्टाइल जैसा

18 मार्च 2018

Farhan Akhtar Ex Wife Adhuna is disturb as her female employee Goes Missing
Bollywood

तलाक के बावजूद मदद को आगे आए फरहान अख्तर, 6 साल बड़ी पूर्व पत्नी से हैं 2 बेटियां

18 मार्च 2018

इरफान खान
Bollywood

इरफान को हुई बीमारी आखिर है क्या,सामने आए लक्षण, यह है इसका सफल इलाज

17 मार्च 2018

Ajay Devgn
Bollywood

अजय देवगन ने वैनिटी वैन को बना दिया था जिम, रोज शराब पीने के बावजूद ऐसे रहते हैं फिट

17 मार्च 2018

Akshay Kumar
Bollywood

अक्षय कुमार के साथ पहली बार रोमांस करेंगी ये एक्ट्रेस, फिर शो हो जाएगा 'हाउसफुल'

17 मार्च 2018

akshay kumar film toilet ek prem katha sold for china distribution
Bollywood

आमिर और सलमान को भी पछाड़ देंगे अक्षय कुमार, इस तरह कमा लेंगे करोड़ों

17 मार्च 2018

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.