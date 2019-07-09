शहर चुनें

World Cup 2019: मैच के लिए टीम इंडिया को चीयर कर रहे वरुण धवन, प्रीति जिंटा समेत कई सितारे

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 09 Jul 2019 05:20 PM IST
वरुण धवन सहित स्ट्रीट डांसर की कास्ट
1 of 5
वरुण धवन सहित स्ट्रीट डांसर की कास्ट - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
वर्ल्ड कप 2019 का पहला सेमीफाइनल मैच मैनचेस्टर के स्टेडियम में भारत-न्यूजीलैंड के बीच खेला जा रहा है। इस मैच के प्रति आम से लेकर खास तक सभी क्रिकेट प्रेमियों का उत्साह देखते ही बन रहा है। सोशल मीडिया के जरिए तमाम लोग टीम इंडिया का उत्साह बढ़ा रहे हैं। वहीं आम दर्शकों के अलावा कुछ बॉलीवुड सितारे भी अपने-अपने अंदाज में टीम इंडिया को चीयर कर रहे हैं। इस लिस्ट में पहला नाम वरुण धवन का है। जो अपनी अपकमिंग फिल्म के शूट में बिजी हैं। ऐसे में शूट के सेट से ही फिल्म की बाकी कास्ट के साथ वरुण ने फोटो पोस्ट की है।
 
indvsnz india-new zealand india-new zealand semi-final world cup 2019 rohit sharma virat kohli hrithik roshan super 30 preity zinta
वरुण धवन सहित स्ट्रीट डांसर की कास्ट
वरुण धवन सहित स्ट्रीट डांसर की कास्ट - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
preity zinta
preity zinta - फोटो : social media
किरण खेर
किरण खेर - फोटो : file photo
Vivek Dahiya
Vivek Dahiya - फोटो : file photo
ऋतिक रोशन
ऋतिक रोशन - फोटो : अमर उजाला, मुंबई टीम
