शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   himesh reshamiya gets married to his live in girlfriend sonia kapoor

सोनम और नेहा धूपिया के बाद एक और पॉपुलर स्टार ने छत पर कर ली शादी, लिव-इन में रह रहे थे दोनों

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 11 May 2018 03:27 PM IST
हीमेश रेशमिया
1 of 6
हाल ही में सोनम कपूर और आनंद आहूजा की शादी के बाद नेहा धूपिया ने सीक्रेट वेडिंग कर सभी को चौंका दिया । नेहा ने दिल्ली में अपने ब्वॉयफ्रेंड अंगद बेदी से शादी कर ली । अब एक और स्टार के शादी करने की ब्रेकिंग न्यूज आई है । 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
himesh reshammiya sonia kapoor

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood news, Tv news, hollywood news, movie reviews etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from entertainment and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

raj kundra and shilpa shetty
Bollywood

शिल्पा शेट्टी से कम खूबसूरत नहीं है राज कुंद्रा की पहली पत्नी, तलाक के बाद हो गई थी ऐसी हालत

11 मई 2018

पटौदी पैलेस
Bollywood

शाहरुख-अमिताभ के बंगले की कीमत चौंकाने वाली, सैफ अली खान ने इन सबको दे दी मात

11 मई 2018

neha dhupia
Bollywood

जहीर खान और सागरिका की शादी में ही अंगद ने नेहा को किया था प्रपोज, जानें दिलचस्प लव स्टोरी

11 मई 2018

Karan Boolani
Bollywood

सोनम कपूर की शादी के बाद अब आई बहन रिया के अफेयर की खबर, इस डायरेक्टर को कर रही हैं डेट

11 मई 2018

सलमान खान
Bollywood

सोनम के रिसेप्शन में ऋषि कपूर ने सलमान खान की भाभी से कर दी ऐसी बात, सुन तिलमिला उठा पूरा परिवार

11 मई 2018

raazi
Bollywood

आलिया की 'राजी' ही नहीं बॉलीवुड की ये 5 फिल्में भी पाकिस्तान में हो चुकी है बैन, वजह भी कुछ खास नहीं

11 मई 2018

More in Bollywood

Salman and Aamir
Bollywood

इन एक्टर्स के बारे में नहीं जानते होंगे ये राज, किसी को साबुन रखने का शौक तो कोई अब भी लेता पॉकेटमनी

11 मई 2018

delhi bride
Bollywood

ये 6 B-Town हसीनाएं दिल्ली के लड़कों पर हारीं दिल, 5 नंबर वाली जोड़ी देख कहेंगे- मेड फॉर इच अदर!

11 मई 2018

Ranbir Kapoor
Bollywood

11 साल के करियर में इन 5 एक्ट्रेसेज को डेट कर चुके हैं रणबीर कपूर, एक पहुंच गई थीं डिप्रेशन में

11 मई 2018

आलिया भट्ट
Bollywood

आलिया भट्ट के अफेयर पर मां का ऐसा बयान, सुनकर खुश हो जाएंगे रणबीर कपूर

11 मई 2018

कयामत से कयामत तक
Bollywood

30 साल पहले आमिर खान इस फिल्म से रातों रात बन गए थे सुपरस्टार, अब फिर से होगी स्क्रीनिंग

11 मई 2018

आलिया भट्ट
Bollywood

पाकिस्तान की जासूसी से पहले रेप सीन के लिए भी 'राजी' हो चुकी हैं आलिया, देखिए ऐसे 5 दमदार रोल

11 मई 2018

bollywood actress marry with delhi boys delhi ncr
Bollywood

दो दिन में दिल्ली को मिल गईं दो सुपरस्टार बहुएं, यकीन नहीं आता तो खुद पढ़ें..

11 मई 2018

urvashi rautela
Bollywood

कार के अंदर उर्वशी रौतेला ने दिए पोज फिर सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर की फोटोज, दिल थाम कर देखें...

11 मई 2018

हिमेश रेशमिया
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड के 5 सेलिब्रिटी जिन्होंने पहली पत्नी से तलाक के बाद की दूसरी शादी, अब हिमेश का नाम भी जुड़ा

11 मई 2018

Aishwarya Rai
Bollywood

आखिरकार ऐश्वर्या राय ने सोशल मीडिया पर मारी एंट्री, कब खुलेगा इन 5 बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स का खाता?

11 मई 2018

Sonam Kapoor
Bollywood

शादी के बाद सोनम के साथ आनंद ने डाली ऐसी तस्वीर, यूजर बोले-विराट कोहली को मत करो कॉपी

11 मई 2018

pooja bedi
Bollywood

B'dy Spl: एक एड से ही पूजा बेदी ने मचा दी थी खलबली, अमिताभ से लेकर सलमान पर भी लगा चुकी हैं ऐसे आरोप

11 मई 2018

neha dhupia ki shaadi
Bollywood

नेहा धूपिया के ससुर ने दी शादी की बधाई, फोटो शेयर कर लिखा लोटोपोट कर देने वाला कैप्शन!

11 मई 2018

SONAM KAPOOR
Bollywood

इस वजह से सोनम के रांझणा ने रिसेप्शन पार्टी में पहने थे स्पोर्ट्स शूज, लोगों ने किया था जमकर TROLL

11 मई 2018

Neha Dhupia
Bollywood

शादी के दिन ही हनीमून पर अंगद के साथ निकलीं नेहा धूपिया, पति का हाथ पकड़े एयरपोर्ट पर हुईं स्पॉट

11 मई 2018

आलिया भट्ट
Bollywood

सोनम के रिसेप्शन से आलिया और रणबीर की गुपचुप बातों का वीडियो आया सामने, छिपाने की कोशिश की लेकिन...

11 मई 2018

हीमेश रेशमिया
हीमेश रेशमिया
हीमेश रेशमिया
हीमेश रेशमिया
हीमेश रेशमिया
हीमेश रेशमिया

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.