जितेंद्र से होते-होते रह गई थी हेमा मालिनी की शादी, धर्मेंद्र संग फेरे लेने के लिए बदला था धर्म

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 15 Oct 2019 04:31 PM IST
हेमा मालिनी 16 अक्टूबर को हेमा अपना 71वां जन्मदिन मना रही हैं। हेमा की खूबसूरती और अदाकारी ने उन्हें ड्रीम गर्ल का खिताब दिलाया। आज हम आपको उनकी जिंदगी से जुड़े उस किस्से के बारे में बताएंगे जब उनके पास शादी के लिए तीन बड़े सितारों ने प्रपोजल भेजा था । आखिरकार हेमा ने चार बच्चों के पिता धर्मेंद्र को अपना जीवनसाथी बनाया।
