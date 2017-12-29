बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a45c9de4f1c1bc5758bbc63","slug":"hardik-pandyas-brother-krunal-got-married-to-model-pankhudi-sharma","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093f\u0915 \u092a\u0902\u0921\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092d\u093e\u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092e\u0949\u0921\u0932, \u091c\u0940\u0924\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0907\u0924\u0928\u0940 \u0917\u094d\u0932\u0948\u092e\u0930\u0938 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f PHOTOS","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
हार्दिक पंड्या की भाभी हैं मॉडल, जीतीं हैं इतनी ग्लैमरस लाइफ, देखिए PHOTOS
टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 29 Dec 2017 10:21 AM IST
साल 2017 जाते-जाते कईयों के लिए कई खुशियों भरी सौगात लाया। जहां एक ओर एक्ट्रेस अनुष्का शर्मा के साथ टीम इंडिया के कप्तान विराट कोहली ने सात फेरे लिए। उसी दौरान बी-टाउन की एक और मॉडल-एक्ट्रेस भी किसी क्रिकेटर के साथ शादी जैसे पवित्र बंधन में बंध गई।
