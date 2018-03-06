बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a9e133b4f1c1b45438b5763","slug":"guru-randhawa-sings-patola-for-irrfan-khan-s-blackmail-song-releases","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0930\u092b\u093e\u0928 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 '\u092c\u094d\u0932\u0948\u0915\u092e\u0947\u0932' \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0917\u0941\u0930\u0941 \u0930\u0902\u0927\u093e\u0935\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0917\u093e\u092f\u093e '\u092a\u091f\u094b\u0932\u093e', \u092c\u0928 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u090f\u0902\u0925\u092e..","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
इरफान खान की 'ब्लैकमेल' के लिए गुरु रंधावा ने फिर गाया 'पटोला', बन सकता है साल का पार्टी एंथम..
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 06 Mar 2018 09:52 AM IST
इरफान खान की आने वाली फिल्म ब्लैकमेल के ट्रेलर लॉन्च के बाद फैंस को इसके रिलीज होने का इंतजार है। फिल्म से पहले इरफान की इस फिल्म का दूसरा गाना रिलीज किया गया है। पंजाबी सिंगर गुरु रंधावा के ही सॉन्ग 'पटोला' को इस बार रीक्रिएट किया गया है। पुराने हिट गानों को रीक्रिएट करने का ट्रेंड पहले से ही चल रहा है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a9e133b4f1c1b45438b5763","slug":"guru-randhawa-sings-patola-for-irrfan-khan-s-blackmail-song-releases","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0930\u092b\u093e\u0928 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 '\u092c\u094d\u0932\u0948\u0915\u092e\u0947\u0932' \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0917\u0941\u0930\u0941 \u0930\u0902\u0927\u093e\u0935\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0917\u093e\u092f\u093e '\u092a\u091f\u094b\u0932\u093e', \u092c\u0928 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u090f\u0902\u0925\u092e..","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a9e133b4f1c1b45438b5763","slug":"guru-randhawa-sings-patola-for-irrfan-khan-s-blackmail-song-releases","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0930\u092b\u093e\u0928 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 '\u092c\u094d\u0932\u0948\u0915\u092e\u0947\u0932' \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0917\u0941\u0930\u0941 \u0930\u0902\u0927\u093e\u0935\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0917\u093e\u092f\u093e '\u092a\u091f\u094b\u0932\u093e', \u092c\u0928 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u090f\u0902\u0925\u092e..","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a9e133b4f1c1b45438b5763","slug":"guru-randhawa-sings-patola-for-irrfan-khan-s-blackmail-song-releases","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0930\u092b\u093e\u0928 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 '\u092c\u094d\u0932\u0948\u0915\u092e\u0947\u0932' \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0917\u0941\u0930\u0941 \u0930\u0902\u0927\u093e\u0935\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0917\u093e\u092f\u093e '\u092a\u091f\u094b\u0932\u093e', \u092c\u0928 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u090f\u0902\u0925\u092e..","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a9e133b4f1c1b45438b5763","slug":"guru-randhawa-sings-patola-for-irrfan-khan-s-blackmail-song-releases","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0930\u092b\u093e\u0928 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 '\u092c\u094d\u0932\u0948\u0915\u092e\u0947\u0932' \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0917\u0941\u0930\u0941 \u0930\u0902\u0927\u093e\u0935\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0917\u093e\u092f\u093e '\u092a\u091f\u094b\u0932\u093e', \u092c\u0928 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u090f\u0902\u0925\u092e..","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.