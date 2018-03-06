शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Guru Randhawa sings patola for irrfan khan's blackmail, song releases

इरफान खान की 'ब्लैकमेल' के लिए गुरु रंधावा ने फिर गाया 'पटोला', बन सकता है साल का पार्टी एंथम..

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 06 Mar 2018 09:52 AM IST
Guru Randhawa sings patola for irrfan khan's blackmail, song releases
1 of 4
इरफान खान की आने वाली फिल्म ब्लैकमेल के ट्रेलर लॉन्च के बाद फैंस को इसके रिलीज होने का इंतजार है। फिल्म से पहले इरफान की इस फिल्म का दूसरा गाना रिलीज किया गया है। पंजाबी सिंगर गुरु रंधावा के ही सॉन्ग 'पटोला' को इस बार रीक्रिएट किया गया है। पुराने हिट गानों को रीक्रिएट करने का ट्रेंड पहले से ही चल रहा है। 
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
guru randhawa blackmail irrfan khan

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood news, Tv news, hollywood news, movie reviews etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from entertainment and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

Arjun Kapoor share a post will inspire you to be brave
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी के निधन के बाद पहली सामने आया अर्जुन कपूर का बयान, पापा और बहनों को दी ये सलाह

6 मार्च 2018

janhvi kapoor will turn 21 first birthday without sridevi
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी ने बेटी के जन्मदिन के लिए कर रखीं थीं ये तैयारियां, कल 21 साल की हो जाएंगी जान्हवी

6 मार्च 2018

shahrukh khan and Renuka Shahane again work together after 18 long years
Bollywood

18 साल बाद शाहरुख खान के साथ काम करेंगी यह एक्ट्रेस, टीवी सीरियल से की थी शुरुआत

6 मार्च 2018

Sunny leone and husband daniel weber shared pictures of twin baby by surrogacy
Bollywood

एक साल में 3 बच्चों की मां बनीं सनी लियोन, सोशल मीडिया पर फोटो शेयर कर सबको चौंकाया

5 मार्च 2018

Anshula kapoor gives befitting reply to fan on abusing Jhanvi and khushi on social media
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी की दोनों बेटियों के खिलाफ कमेंट होने पर भड़कीं अंशुला, फैन को करारा जवाब देकर फिर पुचकारा

5 मार्च 2018

Karan Johar decides to not make Shiddat without sridevi after her untimely demise
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी के निधन के बाद इमोशनल करण जौहर का बड़ा फैसला, अब कभी नहीं बनाएंगे ये फिल्म

6 मार्च 2018

More in Bollywood

kajol onscreen lover bijay anand new look and work
Bollywood

कभी काजोल से शादी करने वाला था ये शख्स, अब हालत देख नहीं होगा यकीन

4 मार्च 2018

Entertainment World Sridevi Chings Ad Video Viral, Chandigarh
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी के 4 और आखिरी वीडियो आए सामने, कोई नहीं दिखाएगा...लो हम दिखाते हैं

5 मार्च 2018

akash ambani would be bride shloka mehta bollywood love for deepika padukone
Bollywood

अंबानी परिवार की होने वाली बहू का बॉलीवुड प्रेम आया सामने, जानें फेवरेट हीरो-हीरोइन कौन?

5 मार्च 2018

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli visits Sridevi residence to offer condolence
Bollywood

अंतिम संस्कार के 2 दिन बाद कोहली के साथ अनुष्का पहुंची श्रीदेवी के घर, कुछ ऐसा हो गया माहौल

5 मार्च 2018

Womens Day special these 10 films should watch Every girl and woman
Bollywood

महिला दिवस: 10 जबरदस्त फिल्में जो हर लड़की को देखनी चाहिए, जरूरी भी हैं

6 मार्च 2018

Nawazuddin Siddiqui shares picture with uddhav and aditya thackeray for Bal thackeray biopic
Bollywood

उद्धव ठाकरे से मिलने मातोश्री पहुंचे नवाजुद्दीन, ट्विटर पर तस्वीर के साथ शेयर की वजह

6 मार्च 2018

jhanvi kapoor finally break silence after her mother sridevi death
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी के निधन के बाद पहली बार जाह्नवी कपूर ने तोड़ी चुप्पी, जानें क्या-क्या कह गईं

3 मार्च 2018

First picture of Boney Kapoor from rameswaram while immerse the ashes of Sridevi
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी की अस्थि विसर्जन की पहली तस्वीर आई सामने, बेटियों के साथ दिखाई दिए बोनी कपूर

5 मार्च 2018

know the connection of mukesh ambani would be daughter in law shloka mehta with nirav modi
Bollywood

मुकेश अंबानी के बेटे की दुल्हन बनने वाली श्लोका मेहता से क्या है नीरव मोदी का नाता, जान लीजिए

5 मार्च 2018

sridevi death truth told by boney kapoor and the surprize dinner full plan
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी की मौत के बाद पहली बार बोनी कपूर ने बताया सच, सामने रखी सरप्राइज डिनर की असली कहानी

4 मार्च 2018

after sridevi death jhanvi kapoor get her new mom in the film
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी के निधन के बाद जाह्नवी को मिलीं नई 'मां', शूटिंग से लेकर घर तक रखेंगी पूरा ख्याल

4 मार्च 2018

Rakhi sawant dances on holi after sridevi death, trolled by fans on social media
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी के निधन पर आंसू बहाने वाली राखी सावंत ने की शर्मनाक हरकत, कैमरे में हुई कैद

5 मार्च 2018

rajinikanth film kaala teaser viral video on ms dhoni
Bollywood

'काला' के टीजर में रजनीकांत ही नहीं महेंद्र सिंह धोनी भी आ रहे नजर, यहां देखें Viral Video

6 मार्च 2018

Arjun Kapoor Heads to Dubai and give statement about their relationship
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी की मौत के बाद अर्जुन कपूर का बड़ा बयान, सारे गिले-शिकवे भूल मां को लाने गए दुबई

27 फरवरी 2018

funeral pics of sridevi arjun kapoor stand with both sisters jhanvi and khusi

रेखा को देख खुद को रोक नहीं पाई जाह्नवी और खुशी, लिपटकर रोईं तो अर्जुन कपूर ने बहनों को संभाला

28 फरवरी 2018

urvashi rautela gets death threat
Bollywood

'हेट स्टोरी 4' के इस डायलॉग के लिए एक्ट्रेस उर्वशी रौतेला को मिली जान से मारने की धमकी

6 मार्च 2018

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.