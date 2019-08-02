Friendship day: पक्के दोस्त हैं ये 16 सेलेब्स, बॉलीवुड में बहुत मशहूर है इन सबकी दोस्ती

{"_id":"5d441db88ebc3e6cfa3bfe98","slug":"friendship-day-2019-salman-khan-to-shah-rukh-khan-bollywood-best-friends","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Friendship day: \u092a\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094b\u0938\u094d\u0924 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 16 \u0938\u0947\u0932\u0947\u092c\u094d\u0938, \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0939\u0941\u0924 \u092e\u0936\u0939\u0942\u0930 \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0928 \u0938\u092c\u0915\u0940 \u0926\u094b\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, juhi Chawla
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5d441db88ebc3e6cfa3bfe98","slug":"friendship-day-2019-salman-khan-to-shah-rukh-khan-bollywood-best-friends","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Friendship day: \u092a\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094b\u0938\u094d\u0924 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 16 \u0938\u0947\u0932\u0947\u092c\u094d\u0938, \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0939\u0941\u0924 \u092e\u0936\u0939\u0942\u0930 \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0928 \u0938\u092c\u0915\u0940 \u0926\u094b\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Aamir Khan and Salman
- फोटो : file photo
{"_id":"5d441db88ebc3e6cfa3bfe98","slug":"friendship-day-2019-salman-khan-to-shah-rukh-khan-bollywood-best-friends","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Friendship day: \u092a\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094b\u0938\u094d\u0924 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 16 \u0938\u0947\u0932\u0947\u092c\u094d\u0938, \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0939\u0941\u0924 \u092e\u0936\u0939\u0942\u0930 \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0928 \u0938\u092c\u0915\u0940 \u0926\u094b\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora
- फोटो : file photo
{"_id":"5d441db88ebc3e6cfa3bfe98","slug":"friendship-day-2019-salman-khan-to-shah-rukh-khan-bollywood-best-friends","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Friendship day: \u092a\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094b\u0938\u094d\u0924 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 16 \u0938\u0947\u0932\u0947\u092c\u094d\u0938, \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0939\u0941\u0924 \u092e\u0936\u0939\u0942\u0930 \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0928 \u0938\u092c\u0915\u0940 \u0926\u094b\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty
- फोटो : file photo
{"_id":"5d441db88ebc3e6cfa3bfe98","slug":"friendship-day-2019-salman-khan-to-shah-rukh-khan-bollywood-best-friends","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Friendship day: \u092a\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094b\u0938\u094d\u0924 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 16 \u0938\u0947\u0932\u0947\u092c\u094d\u0938, \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0939\u0941\u0924 \u092e\u0936\u0939\u0942\u0930 \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0928 \u0938\u092c\u0915\u0940 \u0926\u094b\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji
- फोटो : file photo
{"_id":"5d441db88ebc3e6cfa3bfe98","slug":"friendship-day-2019-salman-khan-to-shah-rukh-khan-bollywood-best-friends","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Friendship day: \u092a\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094b\u0938\u094d\u0924 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 16 \u0938\u0947\u0932\u0947\u092c\u094d\u0938, \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0939\u0941\u0924 \u092e\u0936\u0939\u0942\u0930 \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0928 \u0938\u092c\u0915\u0940 \u0926\u094b\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan, Sonali Bendre, Goldie Behl
- फोटो : instagram
{"_id":"5d441db88ebc3e6cfa3bfe98","slug":"friendship-day-2019-salman-khan-to-shah-rukh-khan-bollywood-best-friends","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Friendship day: \u092a\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094b\u0938\u094d\u0924 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 16 \u0938\u0947\u0932\u0947\u092c\u094d\u0938, \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0939\u0941\u0924 \u092e\u0936\u0939\u0942\u0930 \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0928 \u0938\u092c\u0915\u0940 \u0926\u094b\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
sonam kapoor and jacqueline fernandez
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5d441db88ebc3e6cfa3bfe98","slug":"friendship-day-2019-salman-khan-to-shah-rukh-khan-bollywood-best-friends","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Friendship day: \u092a\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094b\u0938\u094d\u0924 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 16 \u0938\u0947\u0932\u0947\u092c\u094d\u0938, \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0939\u0941\u0924 \u092e\u0936\u0939\u0942\u0930 \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0928 \u0938\u092c\u0915\u0940 \u0926\u094b\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Arjun Ranveer
- फोटो : file photo
{"_id":"5d441db88ebc3e6cfa3bfe98","slug":"friendship-day-2019-salman-khan-to-shah-rukh-khan-bollywood-best-friends","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Friendship day: \u092a\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094b\u0938\u094d\u0924 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 16 \u0938\u0947\u0932\u0947\u092c\u094d\u0938, \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0939\u0941\u0924 \u092e\u0936\u0939\u0942\u0930 \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0928 \u0938\u092c\u0915\u0940 \u0926\u094b\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
juhi chawla
- फोटो : file photo