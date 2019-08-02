शहर चुनें

Friendship day: पक्के दोस्त हैं ये 16 सेलेब्स, बॉलीवुड में बहुत मशहूर है इन सबकी दोस्ती

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 02 Aug 2019 05:09 PM IST
Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, juhi Chawla
Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, juhi Chawla - फोटो : amar ujala
ये दोस्ती हम नहीं तोड़ेंगे....तोड़ेंगे दम मगर तेरा साथ ना छोड़ेंगे.....बॉलीवुड का ये मशहूर गाना जब भी हम सुनते हैं तो हमें अपने दोस्तों की याद जरूर आती है.....वहीं 4 अगस्त को फ्रेंडशिप डे है, जिसे लेकर हम सभी काफी एक्साइटेड हैं। फ्रेंडशिप डे के इस खास मौके पर हम आपको बॉलीवुड के उन दोस्तों के बारे में बताने जा रहे हैं जिनकी दोस्ती बेहद मशहूर है। जी हां, इन दोस्तों ने हमेशा ही अपने दोस्तों का साथ निभाया है। चलिए आपको बॉलीवुड के उन बेस्ट फ्रेंड्स फॉरेवर के बारे में बताते हैं।
friendship day friendship day 2019 salman khan aamir khan kareena kapoor khan amrita arora ajay devgn rohit shetty ranbir kapoor ayan mukerji hrithik roshan sonali bendre arjun kapoor ranveer singh shah rukh khan juhi chawla फ्रेंडशिप डे फ्रेंडशिप डे 2019 सलमान खान आमिर खान करीना कपूर खान अमृता अरोड़ा अजय देवगन रोहित शेट्टी रणबीर कपूर अयान मुखर्जी ऋतिक रोशन सोनाली बेंद्रे अर्जुन कपूर रणवीर सिंह शाहरुख खान जूही चावला
Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, juhi Chawla
Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, juhi Chawla - फोटो : amar ujala
Aamir Khan and Salman
Aamir Khan and Salman - फोटो : file photo
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora - फोटो : file photo
Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty
Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty - फोटो : file photo
Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji
Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji - फोटो : file photo
Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan, Sonali Bendre, Goldie Behl
Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan, Sonali Bendre, Goldie Behl - फोटो : instagram
sonam kapoor and jacqueline fernandez
sonam kapoor and jacqueline fernandez - फोटो : social media
Arjun Ranveer
Arjun Ranveer - फोटो : file photo
juhi chawla
juhi chawla - फोटो : file photo
