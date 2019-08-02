शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   friendship day 2019, five best film based on friendship

friendship day 2019: ये हैं दोस्ती पर बनी 5 बेहतरीन फिल्में, जिन्हें जरूर देखना चाहिए

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 02 Aug 2019 06:36 PM IST
dil chahta hai, rang de basanti
1 of 6
dil chahta hai, rang de basanti - फोटो : social media
4 अगस्त को फ्रेंडशिप डे है। हिंदी फिल्मों में दोस्ती हमेशा ही एक हिट फॉर्मूला रहा है। दौर कोई भी रहा हो फिल्मकारों ने दोस्ती भुनायी। फिल्मों में दोस्ती का रिश्ता कई बार खून के रिश्ते से भी गाढ़ा दिखाया गया है। हम फिल्मों के बहुत पीछे के पन्ने नहीं पलटेंगे। हम सिर्फ 21वीं सदी की उन बेहतरीन पांच फिल्मों के बारे में बात करेंगे जो दोस्ती के ताने-बाने पर बुनी गई हैं और खूब सफल हुईं।
दर्शकों को ऐसी फिल्में पसंद आती रही हैं। इसकी वजह साफ है। दोस्ती की इन फिल्मों से दर्शक खुद को आसानी से कनेक्ट कर लेते हैं। जिन किरदारों को वह पर्दे पर साकार होते देख रहे होते हैं कुछ वैसे ही किरदार खुद उनकी जिंदगी में होते हैं। कई बार वह खुद को ही फिल्म का हीरो मान बैठते हैं। चलिए बात करते हैं दोस्ती पर बनीं और सफल रहीं फिल्मों के बारे में...
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
friendship day 2019 friendship day best movies friendship day best song dil chahta hai rang de basanti 3 idiots zindgi na milegi dobara
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

Neha Dhupia along with baby
Bollywood

नेहा धूपिया ने ब्रेस्टफीडिंग का शेयर किया वीडियो, बोलीं- 'आजादी होना जरूरी है'

2 अगस्त 2019

amitabh bachchan
Bollywood

इस एक्टर की वजह से अमिताभ बच्चन के साथ हुआ था 'कुली' वाला हादसा, 6 साल तक नहीं मिला था काम

2 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
यहां पर हैं नौकरी के ढेरो मौके, क्या आप हैं तैयार
Himalayan Institute of Technology

यहां पर हैं नौकरी के ढेरो मौके, क्या आप हैं तैयार
Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, juhi Chawla
Bollywood

Friendship day: पक्के दोस्त हैं ये 16 सेलेब्स, बॉलीवुड में बहुत मशहूर है इन सबकी दोस्ती

2 अगस्त 2019

दीपिका पादुकोण
Bollywood

दीपिका पादुकोण-वरुण धवन से सनी लियोनी- शनाया कपूर तक, कुछ ऐसे नजर आए सेलेब्स

2 अगस्त 2019

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस सावन महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक - 5 /अगस्त /2019
Astrology

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस सावन महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक - 5 /अगस्त /2019
kajal aggarwal
Bollywood

काजल अग्रवाल से मिलने के लिए फैन ने खर्च कर दिए 60 लाख, सामने आया ये बड़ा धोखा

2 अगस्त 2019

akshara singh
Bollywood

भोजपुरी स्टार अक्षरा ने शेयर की ब्रेकअप स्टोरी, कहा- पवन सिंह के लिए मैं पुलिसवालों से भीख मांगती थी

2 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in Bollywood

Zaira Wasim and Nitesh Tiwari
Bollywood

जायरा वसीम के बॉलीवुड छोड़ने पर 'दंगल' फिल्म डायरेक्टर ने तोड़ी चुप्पी, दे दिया ये बयान

2 अगस्त 2019

The Lion King, Kabir Singh, Super 30
Bollywood

बॉक्स ऑफिस पर द लायन किंग ने लगाई सबसे ऊंची दहाड़, जजमेंटल है क्या और सुपर 30 को भी छोड़ा पीछे

2 अगस्त 2019

यहां पर हैं नौकरी के ढेरो मौके, क्या आप हैं तैयार
Himalayan Institute of Technology

यहां पर हैं नौकरी के ढेरो मौके, क्या आप हैं तैयार
विज्ञापन
celebs
Bollywood

अक्षरा सिंह ही नहीं इन सेलेब्स ने भी झेला ब्रेकअप का दर्द, बताई थी प्यार में मिले धोखे की सच्चाई

2 अगस्त 2019

amitabh bachchan
Bollywood

अमिताभ को 37 साल पहले आज के दिन ही मिली थी दूसरी जिंदगी, शेयर की इमोशनल पोस्ट

2 अगस्त 2019

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस सावन महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक - 5 /अगस्त /2019
Astrology

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस सावन महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक - 5 /अगस्त /2019
coolie
Bollywood

मौत से जूझ रहे अमिताभ बच्चन के पोस्टर से भरी पड़ी थीं सड़कें, फैंस मांग रहे थे सलामती की दुआ

2 अगस्त 2019

women
Bollywood

रेलवे स्टेशन पर महिला ने अब सुनाया लता की आवाज में 'ऐ मेरे वतन के लोगों', वीडियो वायरल

2 अगस्त 2019

ब्वॉयफ्रेंड के साथ त्रिशाला दत्त
Bollywood

ब्वॉयफ्रेंड की मौत के सदमे से बाहर नहीं आईं संजय दत्त की बेटी, फिर फोटो शेयर कर उड़ेला दर्द

2 अगस्त 2019

Payal Rohatgi
Bollywood

पायल रोहतगी ने जोमैटो को बताया सेक्युलर आउटलेट, बोलीं- ग्राहक नहीं मिलेंगे अब हिंदुस्तान में

2 अगस्त 2019

Hrithik Roshan, Amitabh and Vicky
Bollywood

अमिताभ ही नहीं ये 8 स्टार्स भी शूटिंग के दौरान हो चुके घायल, विक्की कौशल को लगे थे 13 टांके

2 अगस्त 2019

अंतरा सिंह
Bollywood

भोजपुरी सिंगर अंतरा सिंह ने पुलिस में की शिकायत, बोलीं- 'मेरे एलबम को अश्लील बना कर दिया वायरल'

2 अगस्त 2019

Sonali Bendre
Bollywood

कैंसर ठीक होने के बाद सोनाली पहली बार परिवार संग छुट्टियां मनाने पहुंचीं मालदीव, देखें तस्वीरें

2 अगस्त 2019

nag panchami
Bollywood

नागपंचमी 2019: नाग-नागिन पर फिल्माए ये 6 बॉलीवुड गानें सीधा दिल पर देंगे दस्तक

2 अगस्त 2019

Vicky Kaushal
Bollywood

14 हजार फीट ऊपर भारतीयों सैनिकों के बीच पहुंचे विक्की कौशल, पहली बार बनाकर खिलाई रोटी

2 अगस्त 2019

Arpita Khan
Bollywood

सड़क पर सगी मां की डेड बॉडी के पास बैठ रो रही थीं अर्पिता, ऐसे बन गईं खान परिवार की सबसे लाडली बेटी

2 अगस्त 2019

आयुष शर्मा और इजाबेल कैफ
Bollywood

Exclusive: बहन को हिट कराने के लिए कटरीना का बड़ा फैसला, सलमान के बहनोई के साथ कराएंगी डेब्यू

2 अगस्त 2019

स्टार्स
Bollywood

स्टार्स से मिलने के लिए फैंस उठा चुके हैं बड़े कदम, एक तो शादी के मंडप से भाग गई थी

2 अगस्त 2019

dil chahta hai, rang de basanti
dil chahta hai, rang de basanti - फोटो : social media
dil chahta hai
dil chahta hai
रंग दे बसंती
रंग दे बसंती - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
3 idiots
3 idiots
फरहान अख्तर
फरहान अख्तर - फोटो : Skjbollywoodnews
kai po che
kai po che
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

क्यों लता मंगेशकर से हो रही इस गरीब महिला की तुलना

सोशल मीडिया पर एक वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है जिसमें एक गरीब बूढ़ी औरत गाना गा रही है और उसकी तुलना स्वरकोकिला लता मंगेशकर से हो रही है।

2 अगस्त 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:28

देखिए, कितनी ऊंची इमारत का निर्माण कर सकता है इंसान

2 अगस्त 2019

वरुण धवन 1:09

स्ट्रीट डांसर की शूटिंग खत्म कर पापा के दफ्तर के बाहर नजर आए वरुण, जल्द शुरू होगी कुली नंबर 1

2 अगस्त 2019

अमरनाथयात्रा 2:06

अमरनाथ यात्रा पर आतंकी हमले की आशंका, यात्रा पर फिलहाल लगाई गई रोक

2 अगस्त 2019

प्रतिकात्मक तस्वीर 3:43

ना नदी, ना झरना फिर भी कहां से आता है सऊदी अरब में ढेर सारा पानी

2 अगस्त 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited