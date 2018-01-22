बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
PHOTOS: 5 साल के अफेयर के बाद इस एक्ट्रेस ने BF से की शादी, शादी में पहने लाखों के गहने
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 22 Jan 2018 11:36 AM IST
मलयालम फिल्मों की अभिनेत्री भावना की शादी की पहली तस्वीर सामने आईं हैं। सोमवार यानी आज भावना की शादी हैं। पांच साल से रिलेशनशिप में रहने के बाद फाइनली भावना नवीन शादी के बंधन में बंध गये हैं। कांजीवरम साड़ी, माथा पट्टी और गोल्ड ज्वेलरी में बेहद ही सुंदर दिख रही हैं।
