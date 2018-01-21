बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a6485124f1c1b8b268b59a6","slug":"filmfare-award-winner-irrfan-khan-says-its-time-for-change-and-i-am-glad-there-is-acceptance","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f, \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u092b\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0905\u0935\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u091c\u0940\u0924\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0907\u0930\u092b\u093e\u0928 \u0916\u093e\u0928, \u0915\u0939 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
जानिए, फिल्मफेयर अवॉर्ड जीतते ही क्या बोले इरफान खान, कह डाली बड़ी बात
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 21 Jan 2018 06:16 PM IST
फिल्म इंडस्ट्री के सबसे बड़े अवॉर्ड फिल्मफेयर 2018 में इस बार इरफान ने बाजी मार ली है। इरफान ने ऋतिक और शाहरुख को पीछे छोड़ते हुए बेस्ट एक्टर की ट्रॉफी पर अपना कब्जा जमाया। यह अवॉर्ड मिलते ही इरफान ने सोशल मीडिया ऐसी बात कह डाली जिसे जानकर आप उनकी बात से जरूर इत्तेफाक रखेंगे।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a6485124f1c1b8b268b59a6","slug":"filmfare-award-winner-irrfan-khan-says-its-time-for-change-and-i-am-glad-there-is-acceptance","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f, \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u092b\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0905\u0935\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u091c\u0940\u0924\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0907\u0930\u092b\u093e\u0928 \u0916\u093e\u0928, \u0915\u0939 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a6485124f1c1b8b268b59a6","slug":"filmfare-award-winner-irrfan-khan-says-its-time-for-change-and-i-am-glad-there-is-acceptance","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f, \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u092b\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0905\u0935\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u091c\u0940\u0924\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0907\u0930\u092b\u093e\u0928 \u0916\u093e\u0928, \u0915\u0939 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a6485124f1c1b8b268b59a6","slug":"filmfare-award-winner-irrfan-khan-says-its-time-for-change-and-i-am-glad-there-is-acceptance","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f, \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u092b\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0905\u0935\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u091c\u0940\u0924\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0907\u0930\u092b\u093e\u0928 \u0916\u093e\u0928, \u0915\u0939 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a6485124f1c1b8b268b59a6","slug":"filmfare-award-winner-irrfan-khan-says-its-time-for-change-and-i-am-glad-there-is-acceptance","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f, \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u092b\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0905\u0935\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u091c\u0940\u0924\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0907\u0930\u092b\u093e\u0928 \u0916\u093e\u0928, \u0915\u0939 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a6485124f1c1b8b268b59a6","slug":"filmfare-award-winner-irrfan-khan-says-its-time-for-change-and-i-am-glad-there-is-acceptance","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f, \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u092b\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0905\u0935\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u091c\u0940\u0924\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0907\u0930\u092b\u093e\u0928 \u0916\u093e\u0928, \u0915\u0939 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.