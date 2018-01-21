बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a643bb34f1c1b80268b590f","slug":"filmfare-award-2018-preity-zinta-is-not-pregnant-here-is-the-proof","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"क्या सच में प्रेग्नेंट हैं प्रीति जिंटा, जानिए वायरल खबर का असली सच ","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"बॉलीवुड","slug":"bollywood"}}
क्या सच में प्रेग्नेंट हैं प्रीति जिंटा, जानिए वायरल खबर का असली सच
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 21 Jan 2018 12:56 PM IST
डिंपल गर्ल प्रीति जिंटा को बॉलीवुड की चुलबुली एक्ट्रेस कहा जाता है। अपने लॉग टाइम ब्वॉयफ्रेंड जीन गुडएनफ से शादी करने के बाद उन्होंने फिल्मों से थोड़ी दूर बना ली हैं। हाल ही में उनकी एक तस्वीर वायरल हो रही हैं जिसे लेकर लोग उनके प्रेग्नेंट होने का कयास लगा रहे हैं हालांकि इस वायरल खबर का सच क्या है यह हाल ही में हुई एक और तस्वीर से खुल गया।
