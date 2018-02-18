अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Film Dhadak Actors Ishaan Khatter And Janhvi Kapoor Spotted Together Outside Cinema Hall In Mumbai

साथ फिल्म देखने गए ईशान खट्टर-जाह्नवी कपूर, तभी हुआ कुछ ऐसा, दोनों हो गए शर्म से पानी-पानी

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 18 Feb 2018 09:31 AM IST
Film Dhadak Actors Ishaan Khatter And Janhvi Kapoor Spotted Together Outside Cinema Hall In Mumbai
1 of 5
फिल्म 'धड़क' से बॉलीवुड डेब्यू करने जा रहे जाह्नवी कपूर और ईशान खट्टर एक साथ क्वॉलिटी टाइम बिताते नजर आए। दोनों मुंबई के सिनेमा हॉल से बाहर निकलते दिखे। जैसे ही दोनों की नजरें फोटोग्राफरों पर पड़ी दोनों शर्माने लगे।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
ishaan khatter janhvi kapoor dhadak

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood news, Tv news, hollywood news, movie reviews etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from entertainment and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

ameesha patel posted bold bikini photos in instagram goes viral
Bollywood

अमीषा पटेल ने सोशल मीडिया पर तोड़ी बोल्डनेस की हदें, खुद शेयर की फोटोज मिले ऐसे कमेंट्स

18 फरवरी 2018

birthday special Sajid Nadiadwala love story with divya bharti

इस फिल्ममेकर से शादी के लिए दिव्या भारती ने बदल लिया था धर्म, गोविंदा ने की मदद

18 फरवरी 2018

Aiyaary actress Rakul Preet escapes wardrobe malfunction because of Sidharth Malhotra
Bollywood

VIDEO: हजारों स्टूडेंट्स के सामने शर्मिंदा हुईं 'अय्यारी' की एक्ट्रेस, वजह बने सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा

17 फरवरी 2018

Sapna Chaudhary stage performance in Betul
Bollywood

आपके शहर में होने जा रहा सपना चौधरी का डांस, कीमत सिर्फ 300 मिस न करना चांस

18 फरवरी 2018

Akshay Kumar starrer PadMan box office collection day 8
Bollywood

'अय्यारी' से टक्कर के बाद भी सुपरहिट है अक्षय की 'पैडमैन', यहां जानें 8वें दिन का कलेक्शन

17 फरवरी 2018

Ranveer Singh trying to copy Priya Prakash Varrier wink eye style shared picture on Gully Boy set
Bollywood

दीपिका को छोड़ रणवीर सिंह पर चढ़ा प्रिया प्रकाश का जादू,शेयर की ऐसी तस्वीर हो जाएंगे इंप्रेस

18 फरवरी 2018

More in Bollywood

Rishi Kapoor troll after posting photo of Priya Prakash Varrier
Bollywood

प्रिया प्रकाश की फोटो पर ट्रोल हुए ऋषि कपूर, यूजर्स बोले 'तैमूर पर ध्यान दो, तीन दिन से खा नहीं रहा'

17 फरवरी 2018

hate story 4 urvashi rautela do 48 retakes for aashiq banaya apne song
Bollywood

'हेट स्टोरी 4' की शूटिंग में उर्वशी रौतेला ने कर दिया ऐसा काम, निकल आए आंसू

17 फरवरी 2018

rekha touches asha bhosle feet at yash chopra award function
Bollywood

आशा ताई को देखते ही कदमों में झुक गईं रेखा, इशारों-इशारों में किया टूटे दिल का इजहार

17 फरवरी 2018

ss rajamouli announces 2nd season baahubali the lost legends
Bollywood

1000 करोड़ की कमाई के बाद राजामौली ला रहे 'बाहुबली 3', शुरू हो गई प्लानिंग

17 फरवरी 2018

Virat Kohli credits Anushka Sharma for ODI win
Bollywood

शानदार जीत के बाद कोहली ने किया अनुष्का को याद, कहा- मेरी पत्नी ने मुझे प्रेरणा दी

17 फरवरी 2018

PNB Fraud Case accused nirav modi has direct connection with this 5 bollywood celebrities
Bollywood

इन 5 सेलिब्रिटीज के साथ रहा है नीरव मोदी का सीधा कनेक्शन, होता था करोड़ों का लेनदेन

17 फरवरी 2018

Producer of oru adaar love sells film rights in 2 crores
Bollywood

प्रोड्यूसर ने बेच डाले प्रिया प्रकाश की फिल्म के राइट्स, लोगों ने पहले ही कर दिया यह काम

17 फरवरी 2018

Salman Khan releases Ayush Sharma first film loveratri poster
Bollywood

जिसके लिए सलमान ने ढूंढी थी लड़की, अब उस फिल्म का पोस्टर हुआ रिलीज

18 फरवरी 2018

saif ali khan daughter sara ali khan kedarnath in trouble
Bollywood

बेटी को लेकर अमृता सिंह ने निर्देशक को सुनाई थी खूब खरी खोटी, अब 'केदारनाथ' पहुंची कोर्ट

17 फरवरी 2018

Abhishek Bachchan offered the lead role in priyadarshan film
Bollywood

खत्म हुआ अभिषेक बच्चन के करियर का सूखा, 11 साल बाद बड़े बजट की फिल्म खोल देगी किस्मत

17 फरवरी 2018

Do not show Priya Prakash viral video to school children says Haryana education department
Bollywood

मुस्लिम समाज के बाद अब तुगलकी फरमान, 'स्कूली बच्चों को न दिखाएं प्रिया का आंख मारने वाला वीडियो'

18 फरवरी 2018

purab kohli tied knot with girlfriend in goa
Bollywood

पिता बनने के बाद अब इस एक्टर ने की शादी, गर्लफ्रेंड ने 3 साल पहले बेटी को दिया जन्म

17 फरवरी 2018

here the pics of malaika arora workout for stay fit
Bollywood

मलाइका की इन तस्वीरों को देखकर लड़कियों को होगी जलन, ऐसे रखती हैं खुद को फिट

17 फरवरी 2018

kriti kharbanda shared photos on instagram fans demand for bikini look
Bollywood

एक्ट्रेस ने शेयर की ऐसी तस्वीर, देखते ही फैंस ने की अजीब डिमांड

17 फरवरी 2018

After Ekta Kapoor Anurag Kashyap speaks about on sexual harassment
Bollywood

अनुराग कश्यप का बड़ा बयान, बोले - 'पुरुष हमेशा महिलाओं को काबू में करना चाहते हैं'

18 फरवरी 2018

This is how Anushka Sharma celebrates Husband Virat Kohli century
Bollywood

अफ्रीका में सीरिज जीतने पर पति विराट की तारीफ में क्या बोलीं अनुष्का?

17 फरवरी 2018

Switch to Amarujala.com App

Get Lightning Fast Experience

Click On Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.