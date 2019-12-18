जामिया मामले पर शाहरुख से क्यों पूछे जा रहे हैं सवाल?

{"_id":"5df9ffbc8ebc3e87dd3c82f9","slug":"fans-asked-to-shah-rukh-khan-on-caa-protest-in-delhi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u092e\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0936\u093e\u0939\u0930\u0941\u0916 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0942\u091b\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932?","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Shah rukh Khan
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5df9ffbc8ebc3e87dd3c82f9","slug":"fans-asked-to-shah-rukh-khan-on-caa-protest-in-delhi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u092e\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0936\u093e\u0939\u0930\u0941\u0916 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0942\u091b\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932?","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
शाहरुख खान
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
{"_id":"5df9ffbc8ebc3e87dd3c82f9","slug":"fans-asked-to-shah-rukh-khan-on-caa-protest-in-delhi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u092e\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0936\u093e\u0939\u0930\u0941\u0916 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0942\u091b\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932?","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Akshay Kumar
- फोटो : Social Media
{"_id":"5df9ffbc8ebc3e87dd3c82f9","slug":"fans-asked-to-shah-rukh-khan-on-caa-protest-in-delhi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u092e\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0936\u093e\u0939\u0930\u0941\u0916 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0942\u091b\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932?","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
बीएचय गेट पर मौजूद पुलिस।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5df9ffbc8ebc3e87dd3c82f9","slug":"fans-asked-to-shah-rukh-khan-on-caa-protest-in-delhi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u092e\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0936\u093e\u0939\u0930\u0941\u0916 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0942\u091b\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932?","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
शाहरुख खान
- फोटो : पीटीआई