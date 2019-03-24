शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
इमरान हाशमी के जन्मदिन और फिल्मफेयर अवॉर्ड्स में स्टार्स का जलवा सहित ये हैं मनोरंजन की बड़ी खबरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 24 Mar 2019 06:36 AM IST
Emraan Hashmi
Emraan Hashmi - फोटो : social media
इमरान हाशमी का जन्मदिन
बॉलीवुड में 'सीरियल किसर' के नाम से फेमस इमरान हाशमी आज वह अपना बर्थडे सेलीब्रेट कर रहे हैं। इमरान ने रोमांटिक से लेकर एक्शन फिल्में कर अपनी 'सीरियल किसर' की इमेज से निकलने की बहुत कोशिश की लेकिन ऐसा हो ना सका। इमरान ने बॉलीवुड में अपना करियर साल 2003 में फिल्म 'फुटपाथ' से शुरू किया है। अब तक उन्होंने करीब 35 फिल्में की हैं। इमरान की ज्यादातर फिल्में फ्लॉप होने के बावजूद उन्होंने खुद को बॉलीवुड में एक सक्सेसफुल हीरो की तरह स्टैबलिश कर रखा है। 
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor
Bollywood

Filmfare Awards: आलिया ने स्टेज पर कहा 'I Love You', रणबीर ने सरेआम कर लिया 'Kiss'

24 मार्च 2019

Smriti Irani, Ekta Kapoor
Bollywood

स्मृति ईरानी के जन्मदिन पर एकता कपूर ने लिखा खास संदेश, बर्थडे विश करते हुए याद दिलाई एक बड़ी बात

24 मार्च 2019

Sapna Choudhary
Bollywood

मुश्किलों भरा रहा है सपना चौधरी का सफर, लोगों से तंग आकर खा लिया था जहर

24 मार्च 2019

Ranbir, Alia
Bollywood

Filmfare Awards: रणबीर को बेस्ट एक्टर और आलिया को बेस्ट एक्ट्रेस का अवॉर्ड, यहां देखें पूरी लिस्ट

24 मार्च 2019

salman khan
Bollywood

तेलुगु स्टार वेंकटेश की बेटी की शादी में शामिल हुए सलमान खान, भाईजान ने ऐसे निभाई दोस्ती

24 मार्च 2019

Priyanka Gandhi, Sapna Choudhary
Bollywood

कांग्रेस ज्वाइन करते ही सपना चौधरी के फैंस के लिए आई बुरी खबर, सुनकर लग सकता है झटका

24 मार्च 2019

एक्ट्रेस सपना चौधरी
Bollywood

सपना चौधरी कांग्रेस से लड़ सकती हैं चुनाव, इस दिग्गज अभिनेत्री को देंगी टक्कर

23 मार्च 2019

uday chopra
Bollywood

6 साल से काम ना मिलने पर उदय चोपड़ा डिप्रेशन के शिकार, ट्विटर पर लिखा- 'सुसाइड करना अच्छा विकल्प है'

23 मार्च 2019

Bollywood stars
Bollywood

गंभीर से पहले ये 12 सेलिब्रेटी भी भाजपा की पिच पर कर चुके हैं बैटिंग, कई सांसद तो कुछ बने मंत्री

22 मार्च 2019

aishwarya rai, abhishek bachchan
Bollywood

गोवा में पत्नी के साथ स्पॉट हुए अभिषेक, तस्वीर देख यूजर्स बोले- ऐश्वर्या प्रेग्नेंट हैं क्या?

23 मार्च 2019

nita ambani, mamta dalal, purnima dalal
Bollywood

खूबसूरती में नीता अंबानी को मात देती हैं उनकी बड़ी बहन, लाइमलाइट से दूर जीती हैं साधारण जिंदगी

23 मार्च 2019

madhuri dixit
Bollywood

माधुरी दीक्षित के घर आया नन्हा मेहमान, पति ने गोद में लेकर शेयर की तस्वीर

22 मार्च 2019

बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स
Bollywood

इन 5 सेलेब्स में सदा रहा छत्तीस का आंकड़ा, अमिताभ-शत्रुघ्न की तो दोस्ती ही दुश्मनी में बदली

23 मार्च 2019

FilmFare
Bollywood

फिल्मफेयर अवॉर्ड के लिए जारी हुई नॉमिनेशन लिस्ट, इन स्टार्स के बीच है कड़ा मुकाबला

23 मार्च 2019

Namashi Chakraborty Mithun Chakraborty
Bollywood

EXCLUSIVE: मिथुन का छोटा बेटा करने जा रहा डेब्यू, दो सुपरहिट दे चुके एक्टर संग आएगा नजर

23 मार्च 2019

शाहरूख,आमिर,सलमान
Bollywood

शाहरुख-आमिर और कटरीना क्या पढ़ाते अगर टीचर होते, सलमान खान ने दिया ये जवाब

23 मार्च 2019

kangana ranaut
Bollywood

पीएम मोदी की जबरा फैन हैं कंगना रनौत, राजनीति में उतरने के लिए रखी बड़ी शर्त

23 मार्च 2019

Kangana, Sapna
Bollywood

कंगना का जन्मदिन और सपना चौधरी के चुनाव लड़ने सहित मनोरंजन की बड़ी खबरें

23 मार्च 2019

sapna choudhary, hema malini
Bollywood

सपना चौधरी की किन 5 खूबियों की मुरीद हुई कांग्रेस, हेमा मालिनी के खिलाफ लड़ाना चाहती है चुनाव

23 मार्च 2019

Sayesha Saigal Arya
Bollywood

शादी के 13 दिन बाद सामने आई दिलीप कुमार की नातिन की तस्वीर

23 मार्च 2019

kangana ranaut
Bollywood

तलवार से भी ज्यादा तेज चलती है कंगना रनौत की जुबान, इंटरव्यू में खुद को ही बता चुकी हैं 'अनवॉन्टेड बच्ची'

23 मार्च 2019

kangana ranaut
Bollywood

20 साल बड़े शादीशुदा एक्टर के प्यार में पड़ गई थीं कंगना, इन 5 सेलिब्रिटीज से भी रहा अफेयर

23 मार्च 2019

Emraan Hashmi
Emraan Hashmi - फोटो : social media
Priyanka Gandhi, Sapna Choudhary
Priyanka Gandhi, Sapna Choudhary - फोटो : instagram
फिल्मफेयर अवॉर्ड्स
फिल्मफेयर अवॉर्ड्स - फोटो : Amar Ujala
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor - फोटो : instagram
Arjun Reddy
Arjun Reddy
