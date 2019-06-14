शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Disha Patani celebrated her birthday on Thursday and welcomed a new member to her family

दिशा पाटनी को बर्थडे पर बड़ा तोहफा, घर में आया ये नन्हा मेहमान, जानें क्या रखा है नाम

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 14 Jun 2019 04:20 PM IST
दिशा पाटनी
1 of 6
दिशा पाटनी - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
13 जून को दिशा पाटनी ने अपना बर्थडे सेलिब्रेट किया। इस खास दिन पर दिशा को कई सेलेब्स ने विश किया। टाइगर श्रॉफ ने दिशा के लिए एक स्पेशल डांस वीडियो भी पोस्ट किया। लेकिन इस सबके बीच दिशा के घर एक मेहमान भी आया है। इसके बारे में खुद दिशा ने सोशल मीडिया पर रिवील किया।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
दिशा पाटनी disha patani disha patani gift kitten bollywood news in hindi
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
सबसे विश्वशनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें मनोरंजन समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। मनोरंजन जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे बॉलीवुड न्यूज़, लाइव टीवी न्यूज़, लेटेस्ट हॉलीवुड न्यूज़ और मूवी रिव्यु आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP
विज्ञापन

Recommended

salman khan,katrina kaif, bharat
Bollywood

'भारत' ने बॉक्स ऑफिस पर 9 दिन में कमाए इतने करोड़, 'बाजीराव मस्तानी' की कमाई को छोड़ा पीछे

14 जून 2019

anup jalota and jasleen
Bollywood

बिग बॉस 13 को लेकर अनूप जलोटा ने खोले कई राज, जोड़ीदार का नाम सुन सलमान भी चौकेंगे

14 जून 2019

दोस्ती का रिश्ता जिंदगी को बनाता है चटपटा और मजेदार
Kurkure

दोस्ती का रिश्ता जिंदगी को बनाता है चटपटा और मजेदार
mukesh ambani
Bollywood

मुकेश और नीता अंबानी की 32 साल पुरानी शादी की तस्वीरें पहली बार आई सामने

14 जून 2019

bollywood villains
Bollywood

फिल्मी पर्दे पर जिनसे कांपते हैं लोग, उन 7 विलेन की बीवियां हैं बिलकुल सीधी सादी

14 जून 2019

बात करें इंडिया के बेस्ट एस्ट्रोलॉजर्स से और पाइये अपनी समस्या का समाधान |
Astrology

बात करें इंडिया के बेस्ट एस्ट्रोलॉजर्स से और पाइये अपनी समस्या का समाधान |
सोनम कपूर और आनंद आहूजा
Bollywood

सोनम की तस्वीर देख पति आनंद ने जाहिर की रेल सफर की इच्छा, एक्ट्रेस ने दिया ये जवाब

14 जून 2019

amitabh bachchan
Bollywood

Father's Day: जब 'पिता' से ही बगावत कर बैठे थे अमिताभ बच्चन, एंग्री यंग मैन का दिखा अवतार

14 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in Bollywood

sapna choudhary
Bollywood

कपड़े और टैटू ही नहीं विवादों से भी सपना चौधरी का खूब रहा है नाता, अब यूपी से जुड़ा है कनेक्शन

14 जून 2019

sneha ullal
Bollywood

सलमान खान की हीरोइन स्नेहा उलाल का ब्वॉयफ्रेंड से हुआ ब्रेकअप, ये बड़ी वजह आई सामने

14 जून 2019

दोस्ती का रिश्ता जिंदगी को बनाता है चटपटा और मजेदार
Kurkure

दोस्ती का रिश्ता जिंदगी को बनाता है चटपटा और मजेदार
विज्ञापन
Amitabh Bachchan
Bollywood

अमिताभ ने पूरा किया अधूरा वादा, पुलवामा हमले के 49 शहीदों के परिजनों को मुंबई बुला सौंपे चेक

14 जून 2019

father's day special
Bollywood

सुपरस्टार्स होने के बावजूद आज भी पिता की कोई बात नहीं टालते ये 4 सितारे

14 जून 2019

बात करें इंडिया के बेस्ट एस्ट्रोलॉजर्स से और पाइये अपनी समस्या का समाधान |
Astrology

बात करें इंडिया के बेस्ट एस्ट्रोलॉजर्स से और पाइये अपनी समस्या का समाधान |
karan singh grover
Bollywood

टीवी पर कमबैक के लिए इस एक्टर ने एकता कपूर के सामने रखीं 3 शर्तें, पूरी होते ही बने मिस्टर बजाज

14 जून 2019

ईशान खट्टर, मीरा राजपूत और शाहिद कपूर
Bollywood

मीरा ने शेयर की पति शाहिद की फोटो, देवर ईशान ने किया कमेंट- खेल खल्लास

14 जून 2019

salman khan
Bollywood

तब्बू के सामने फूट-फूटकर रो पड़े थे सलमान खान, खुद बताई वजह

14 जून 2019

sahil khan
Bollywood

बिग बॉस कंटेस्टेंट ने दो महिलाओं समेत तीन के खिलाफ दर्ज करवाई FIR, बोले- ' मुझे बदनाम कर रहे थे'

14 जून 2019

karishma kapoor and kareena kapoor
Bollywood

कपूर परिवार की दो बेटियां सालों से कर रहीं बॉलीवुड पर राज, बचपन की तस्वीर में दिखीं बेहद क्यूट

14 जून 2019

archana puran singh
Bollywood

अर्चना पूरन सिंह ने इस एक्टर के साथ किसिंग सीन से कर दिया था इनकार, कपिल शर्मा शो में हुआ खुलासा

14 जून 2019

kirron kher
Bollywood

फिल्मों के बाद इस एक्ट्रेस ने राजनीति में जमाई धाक, खेल के मैदान में भी बिखेर चुकी हैं 'किरण'

14 जून 2019

Priyanka Chopra
Bollywood

ताजा फोटोशूट पर ट्रोल हुई प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने पहनी केसरिया ड्रेस, लोगों ने लगाए मोदी-मोदी के नारे

14 जून 2019

tiger shorff and disha patani
Bollywood

देर रात दिशा और टाइगर को एक साथ देखते ही फैंस ने घेरा, एक्ट्रेस का ऐसा था रिएक्शन

14 जून 2019

saif ali khan, amrita singh, soha ali khan
Bollywood

पटौदी खानदान की इस एक्ट्रेस की अनदेखी तस्वीर आई सामने, भाई सैफ के साथ दे रहीं पोज

14 जून 2019

Janhvi Kapoor
Bollywood

जिम के बाहर खास लुक में नजर आईं जाह्नवी कपूर, कैमरा देखकर यूं दिया रिएक्शन

14 जून 2019

Game Over, Salman Khan, bharat, MIB: International
Bollywood

तापसी की स्टार पॉवर का इम्तिहान, एलियंस से लड़ेंगे नए सितारे, दोनों फिल्मों की इतनी हो सकती कमाई

14 जून 2019

दिशा पाटनी
दिशा पाटनी - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
दिशा पाटनी
दिशा पाटनी - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
disha
disha
tiger shorff and disha patani
tiger shorff and disha patani - फोटो : social media
Disha Patani
Disha Patani - फोटो : social media
disha patani
disha patani
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

क्या है दिमागी बुखार का रसभरी लीची से कनेक्शन, अब तक जा चुकी हैं 50 से ज्यादा जानें

दिमागी बुखार से बिहार में अब तक 50 से ज्यादा बच्चों की मौत हो चुकी है। इसके पीछे लीची में मौजूद टॉक्सिन को बड़ी वजह बताया जा रहा है। हम आपको बताते हैं कि क्या है दिमागी बुखार का रसभरी लीची से कनेक्शन।

14 जून 2019

हड़ताल पर डॉक्टर्स 2:31

कोलकाता के जूनियर डॉक्टरों की पिटाई का जबरदस्त विरोध, देश भर में डॉक्टरों की हड़ताल का असर

14 जून 2019

योगा 0:34

अंतर्राष्ट्रीय योग दिवस: 18 हजार फीट की ऊंचाई पर आईटीबीपी के जवानों ने किया योग

14 जून 2019

पीएम मोदी 0:44

SCO समिट में पीएम मोदी ने इमरान खान से नहीं मिलाया हाथ, ग्रुप फोटो के दौरान किया नजरअंदाज

14 जून 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर 3:01

World Cup 2019 : एक नहीं, दो टीमें जीत सकती हैं विश्वकप

14 जून 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
अमर उजाला लाइट ऐप चुनें
Add to Home Screen
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.