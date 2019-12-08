शहर चुनें

Dharmendra Birthday Special

इस एक्ट्रेस के कहने पर धर्मेंद्र ने छोड़ दी थी शराब, महक को छिपाने के लिए खाते थे प्याज

8 Dec 2019
dharmendra
dharmendra
बॉलीवुड के हीमैन कहे जाने वाले अभिनेता धर्मेंद्र का आज जन्मदिन है। हमेशा सादगी में जीवन बिताने में विश्वास रखने वाले धर्मेंद्र ने कई ब्लॉक बस्टर फिल्में दीं। शोले, मेरा गांव मेरा देश और धर्म-वीर जैसी फिल्मों ने कई बड़े रिकॉर्ड तोड़े और बनाए। आज  धर्मेंद्र के जन्मदिन पर उनकी जिंदगी से जुड़ा एक किस्सा हम आपको बता रहे हैं।
 
dharmendra birthday special
