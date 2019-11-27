देवोलीना के बिग बॉस छोड़ने पर मां का बयान, बिना घाघरा पहने शूटिंग पर पहु्ंच गई अभिनेत्री, पांच खबरें

{"_id":"5dde60f68ebc3e54846b6539","slug":"devoleen-mother-statement-to-erica-fernandes-on-set-fie-news-capsule","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0935\u094b\u0932\u0940\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0917 \u092c\u0949\u0938 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928, \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0918\u093e\u0918\u0930\u093e \u092a\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u0936\u0942\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u094d\u0902\u091a \u0917\u0908 \u0905\u092d\u093f\u0928\u0947\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Devoleena Bhattacharjee
- फोटो : twitter
{"_id":"5dde60f68ebc3e54846b6539","slug":"devoleen-mother-statement-to-erica-fernandes-on-set-fie-news-capsule","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0935\u094b\u0932\u0940\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0917 \u092c\u0949\u0938 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928, \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0918\u093e\u0918\u0930\u093e \u092a\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u0936\u0942\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u094d\u0902\u091a \u0917\u0908 \u0905\u092d\u093f\u0928\u0947\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Aarti and Devoleena
- फोटो : voot
{"_id":"5dde60f68ebc3e54846b6539","slug":"devoleen-mother-statement-to-erica-fernandes-on-set-fie-news-capsule","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0935\u094b\u0932\u0940\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0917 \u092c\u0949\u0938 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928, \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0918\u093e\u0918\u0930\u093e \u092a\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u0936\u0942\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u094d\u0902\u091a \u0917\u0908 \u0905\u092d\u093f\u0928\u0947\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
विराट कोहली और अनुष्का शर्मा
- फोटो : ट्विटर
{"_id":"5dde60f68ebc3e54846b6539","slug":"devoleen-mother-statement-to-erica-fernandes-on-set-fie-news-capsule","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0935\u094b\u0932\u0940\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0917 \u092c\u0949\u0938 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928, \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0918\u093e\u0918\u0930\u093e \u092a\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u0936\u0942\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u094d\u0902\u091a \u0917\u0908 \u0905\u092d\u093f\u0928\u0947\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
erica
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5dde60f68ebc3e54846b6539","slug":"devoleen-mother-statement-to-erica-fernandes-on-set-fie-news-capsule","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0935\u094b\u0932\u0940\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0917 \u092c\u0949\u0938 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928, \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0918\u093e\u0918\u0930\u093e \u092a\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u0936\u0942\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u094d\u0902\u091a \u0917\u0908 \u0905\u092d\u093f\u0928\u0947\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Farah Khan
- फोटो : instagram