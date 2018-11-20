शहर चुनें

रिसेप्शन से पहले देख लें दीपिका-रणवीर की शादी की एलबम, वो भी HD में

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 20 Nov 2018 09:08 PM IST
Deepika Ranveer
1 of 21
बॉलीवुड की खूबसूरत अदाकार दीपिका पादुकोण ने अभिनेता रणवीर सिंह से शादी कर ली है। हाल ही में यह स्टार कपल इटली के लेक कोमो में शादी करके लौटा है। अब यह दोनों बेंगलुरु में अपने दोस्तों और रिश्तेदारों को रिसेप्शन पार्टी देने वाले हैं। इसके लिए दीपिका और रणवीर बेंगलुरु पहुंच भी गए हैं। इस बीच दीपिका ने आज शाम शादी की तस्वीरें शेयर कर फैंस को खास तोहफा दिया है। 

deepaveer wedding deepika padukone ranveer singh deepika ranvir marriage italy दीपवीर दीपिका पादुकोण रणवीर सिंह दीपिका रणवीर शादी इटली
