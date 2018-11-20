बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5bf4292dbdec22697b11766a","slug":"deepveer-wedding-best-hd-photos-of-deepika-padukone-and-ranveer-singh-marriage","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0938\u0947\u092a\u094d\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0940\u092a\u093f\u0915\u093e-\u0930\u0923\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u090f\u0932\u092c\u092e, \u0935\u094b \u092d\u0940 HD \u092e\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
रिसेप्शन से पहले देख लें दीपिका-रणवीर की शादी की एलबम, वो भी HD में
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 20 Nov 2018 09:08 PM IST
बॉलीवुड की खूबसूरत अदाकार दीपिका पादुकोण ने अभिनेता रणवीर सिंह से शादी कर ली है। हाल ही में यह स्टार कपल इटली के लेक कोमो में शादी करके लौटा है। अब यह दोनों बेंगलुरु में अपने दोस्तों और रिश्तेदारों को रिसेप्शन पार्टी देने वाले हैं। इसके लिए दीपिका और रणवीर बेंगलुरु पहुंच भी गए हैं। इस बीच दीपिका ने आज शाम शादी की तस्वीरें शेयर कर फैंस को खास तोहफा दिया है।
