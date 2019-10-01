शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   deepika padukone share her remark card photo ranveer singh comment

दीपिका पादुकोण ने शेयर किया अपना रिपोर्ट कार्ड, टीचर ने एक्ट्रेस के बारे में लिखी थीं ये बातें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 01 Oct 2019 09:10 AM IST
Deepika Padukone
1 of 5
Deepika Padukone - फोटो : Amar Ujala, Mumbai
दीपिका पादुकोण फिल्मों के अलावा सोशल मीडिया पर भी एक्टिव रहती हैं । हाल ही में उन्होंने अपने बचपन की एक कमाल की चीज शेयर की है । दरअसल, उन्होंने अपने तीन रिपोर्ट कार्ड की तस्वीरें शेयर कीं । इसमें टीचर के रिमार्क लिखे नजर आ रहे हैं । दीपिका के इन रिमार्क पर रणवीर सिंह ने भी कमेंट किए हैं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
नवरात्रि में, कामाख्या देवी शक्तिपीठ में कराएं शत्रुदमन के लिए मां बगलामुखी विशिष्ट पूजा : 29 सितंबर - 6 अक्टूबर 2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन
deepika padukone दीपिका पादुकोण रणवीर सिंह
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

केबीसी 11
Television

केबीसी 11: मुंबई के चोर बाजार से आए कंटेस्टेंट से नाराज हुए अमिताभ बच्चन, ये थी वजह

1 अक्टूबर 2019

Dehradun News: Actress amrita singh mama property case SIT Constituted for Investigation
Dehradun

एक्ट्रेस अमृता सिंह के मामा की प्रॉपर्टी बेचने के मामले में आई नई जानकारी, पुलिस ने उठाया ये कदम

1 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता का अधिकार ही है कॉमकॉन 2019 की चर्चा का प्रमुख विषय
Invertis university

अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता का अधिकार ही है कॉमकॉन 2019 की चर्चा का प्रमुख विषय
Bollywood
Bollywood

बिग बॉस 13 में बवाल और कास्टिंग काउच पर एली अबराम के खुलासे सहित ये हैं मनोरंजन जगत की बड़ी खबरें

1 अक्टूबर 2019

Elli Avram
Bollywood

बिग बॉस की इस एक्स कंटेस्टेंट के साथ सोना चाहता था डायरेक्टर, बोलीं- अपनी उंगली से स्क्रैच...

1 अक्टूबर 2019

इस नवरात्रि, सर्व सुख समृद्धि के लिए कामाख्या देवी शक्ति पीठ में करवाएं दुर्गा सप्तशती का विशेष पाठ
Astrology Services

इस नवरात्रि, सर्व सुख समृद्धि के लिए कामाख्या देवी शक्ति पीठ में करवाएं दुर्गा सप्तशती का विशेष पाठ
Ameesha Patel
Bollywood

अमीषा पटेल से पहले ये एक्ट्रेस बनने वाली थीं बिग बॉस 13 की मालकिन, इस वजह से नहीं बन पाई बात

1 अक्टूबर 2019

akash ambani
Bollywood

आकाश अंबानी ने पार्टी में श्लोका को किया था 'लिप लॉक', शादी के समय का वीडियो हो रहा वायरल

1 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

श्रद्धा निगम
Bollywood

बिपाशा के पति से इस अभिनेत्री ने की थी पहली शादी, सीरियल से दूर अब दिखती हैं ऐसी

1 अक्टूबर 2019

rana daggubati
Bollywood

बाहुबली के भल्लालदेव की हो गई ऐसी हालत, तस्वीर देख टेंशन में आ गए फैंस

1 अक्टूबर 2019

अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता का अधिकार ही है कॉमकॉन 2019 की चर्चा का प्रमुख विषय
Invertis university

अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता का अधिकार ही है कॉमकॉन 2019 की चर्चा का प्रमुख विषय
विज्ञापन
Shikha Talsania
Bollywood

बॉडी शेमिंग पर एक्ट्रेस शिखा तलसानिया ने जाहिर किया गुस्सा, बोलीं- हालात तब सुधरेंगे जब...

1 अक्टूबर 2019

KBC
Television

KBC 11: इस कंटेस्टेंट ने अमिताभ को सौंपी पति की शिकायतों की पूरी लिस्ट, देखकर हैरान रह गए बिग बी

1 अक्टूबर 2019

इस नवरात्रि, सर्व सुख समृद्धि के लिए कामाख्या देवी शक्ति पीठ में करवाएं दुर्गा सप्तशती का विशेष पाठ
Astrology Services

इस नवरात्रि, सर्व सुख समृद्धि के लिए कामाख्या देवी शक्ति पीठ में करवाएं दुर्गा सप्तशती का विशेष पाठ
Rani Chatterjee
Bollywood

भोजपुरी एक्ट्रेस रानी चटर्जी का एक्सीडेंट, भाई बोला- दीदी के लिए दुआ करें

1 अक्टूबर 2019

The Kapil Sharma Show
Television

VIDEO: जब ऋतिक नहीं बता पाए दिहाड़ी का मतलब, तो कपिल शर्मा ने कुछ ऐसे ली मौज

30 सितंबर 2019

शाहरुख खान और अकरम-अल-इसावी
Television

आखिर कौन है ये शख्स, जो सोशल मीडिया पर शाहरुख खान बनकर बटोर रहा है सुर्खियां

30 सितंबर 2019

टीना दत्ता
Television

ब्रेकअप के बाद डिप्रेस हो गईं थीं टीना दत्ता, इस एक्टर पर लगा चुकी हैं गलत तरीके से छूने का आरोप

30 सितंबर 2019

आसिम रिआज, सलमान- अमीषा और पारस छाबड़ा
Television

BIGG BOSS 13: जम्मू कश्मीर पर दो कंटेंस्टेंट्स में जंग, अमीषा बोलीं-राशन चाहिए तो काम करो

30 सितंबर 2019

शनाया कपूर, लता मंगेशकर और सैफ-करीना
Bollywood

90 की उम्र में लता दी का इंस्टा पर डेब्यू, बेटी को लेकर चोटी पर चढ़ीं समीरा रेड्डी, पांच खबरें

30 सितंबर 2019

Housefull 4, Made in China
Bollywood

हाउसफुल 4 और मेड इन चाइना के नए गाने रिलीज, नागिन 4 का आया नया प्रोमो, पांच बड़ी खबरें

30 सितंबर 2019

विजू खोटे को अंतिम विदाई
Bollywood

नम आंखों से परिवार ने दी विजू खोटे को अंतिम विदाई , नहीं नजर आया सिनेमा का कोई बड़ा चेहरा

30 सितंबर 2019

बिग बॉस 13 कंटेस्टेंट्स
Television

BB13: गोविंदा की भांजी मांजेगी बर्तन, ये 'भाई- बहन' करेंगे टॉयलेट साफ, जानें कंटेस्टेंट्स की ड्यूटीज

30 सितंबर 2019

The Kapil Sharma Show
Bollywood

2 करोड़ रुपये के लिए कपिल ने प्रियंका के ऑफर को ठुकराया, बोले-ये तो 60 हजार में कभी...

30 सितंबर 2019

Nora Fatehi
Bollywood

ऐसा क्या हुआ, एयरपोर्ट पर गाड़ी से उतर अचानक भागने लगीं नोरा फतेही? वायरल हुआ वीडियो

30 सितंबर 2019

Rakhi Sawant
Bollywood

राखी सावंत का नया खुलासा- बोली-'मैं मां बनने वाली हूं', तभी आवाज आई-ये कैसे हो सकता है?

30 सितंबर 2019

Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone - फोटो : Amar Ujala, Mumbai
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone - फोटो : Social Media
deepika padukone
deepika padukone - फोटो : deepika padukone
deepika padukone
deepika padukone - फोटो : instagram
Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor
Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor - फोटो : Amar Ujala, Mumbai
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

करतारपुर कॉरिडोर उद्घाटन: पाकिस्तान की चाल को पूर्व पीएम मनमोहन सिंह ने ऐसे किया नाकाम

करतारपुर कॉरिडोर के उद्घाटन पर पाकिस्तान ने भारत के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री मनमोहन सिंह को न्योता भेजा है। लेकिन पीएम मोदी को उसने नहीं बुलाया। मनमोहन सिंह ने इससे इंकार कर पाकिस्तान की चाल को नाकाम कर दिया है।

1 अक्टूबर 2019

पटना 2:00

पटना में आई बाढ़ में फोटोशूट से मचा सोशल मीडिया पर हंगामा, फोटोशूट कराती अदिति सिंह निफ्ट की छात्रा

30 सितंबर 2019

महात्मा गांधी 3:44

गांधी @ 150 : दक्षिण अफ्रीका में मॉब लिंचिंग से बचे थे महात्मा गांधी, जानिए कैसे बची थी जान

30 सितंबर 2019

एसबीआई 3:28

1 अक्तूबर से बदल जाएंगे एसबीआई के कई नियम, एटीएम से लेकर मिनिमम बैंलेंस चार्ज पर भी पड़ेगा असर

30 सितंबर 2019

सुशील मोदी 1:22

पटना: उपमुख्यमंत्री सुशील मोदी को एनडीआरएफ ने बचाया, बाढ़ के कारण तीन दिन से घर में फंसे थे

30 सितंबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited