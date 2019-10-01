दीपिका पादुकोण ने शेयर किया अपना रिपोर्ट कार्ड, टीचर ने एक्ट्रेस के बारे में लिखी थीं ये बातें

{"_id":"5d92ca9d8ebc3e01711f7714","slug":"deepika-padukone-share-her-remark-card-photo-ranveer-singh-comment","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0940\u092a\u093f\u0915\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0926\u0941\u0915\u094b\u0923 \u0928\u0947 \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e \u0930\u093f\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921, \u091f\u0940\u091a\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u093f\u0916\u0940 \u0925\u0940\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Deepika Padukone
- फोटो : Amar Ujala, Mumbai
{"_id":"5d92ca9d8ebc3e01711f7714","slug":"deepika-padukone-share-her-remark-card-photo-ranveer-singh-comment","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0940\u092a\u093f\u0915\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0926\u0941\u0915\u094b\u0923 \u0928\u0947 \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e \u0930\u093f\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921, \u091f\u0940\u091a\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u093f\u0916\u0940 \u0925\u0940\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Deepika Padukone
- फोटो : Social Media
{"_id":"5d92ca9d8ebc3e01711f7714","slug":"deepika-padukone-share-her-remark-card-photo-ranveer-singh-comment","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0940\u092a\u093f\u0915\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0926\u0941\u0915\u094b\u0923 \u0928\u0947 \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e \u0930\u093f\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921, \u091f\u0940\u091a\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u093f\u0916\u0940 \u0925\u0940\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
deepika padukone
- फोटो : deepika padukone
{"_id":"5d92ca9d8ebc3e01711f7714","slug":"deepika-padukone-share-her-remark-card-photo-ranveer-singh-comment","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0940\u092a\u093f\u0915\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0926\u0941\u0915\u094b\u0923 \u0928\u0947 \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e \u0930\u093f\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921, \u091f\u0940\u091a\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u093f\u0916\u0940 \u0925\u0940\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
deepika padukone
- फोटो : instagram
{"_id":"5d92ca9d8ebc3e01711f7714","slug":"deepika-padukone-share-her-remark-card-photo-ranveer-singh-comment","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0940\u092a\u093f\u0915\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0926\u0941\u0915\u094b\u0923 \u0928\u0947 \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e \u0930\u093f\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921, \u091f\u0940\u091a\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u093f\u0916\u0940 \u0925\u0940\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor
- फोटो : Amar Ujala, Mumbai