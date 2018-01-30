बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
'पद्मावत' से दीपिका ने किया ऐसा कारनामा जो आजतक कोई बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस न कर सकीं
इंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 30 Jan 2018 11:11 AM IST
संजय लीला भंसाली की फिल्म 'पद्मावत' की रिकॉर्ड तोड़ कमाई जारी है। लंबे वीकेंड का फायदा फिल्म ने जमकर उठाया। तमाम विवादों और ड्रामे के बीच फिल्म 'पद्मावत' दीपिका पादुकोण के लिए लकी साबित हुई। यही नहीं 100 करोड़ रुपये के बॉक्स ऑफिस के मार्क के साथ अब ये फिल्म दीपिका की 7वीं 100 करोड़ रु के क्लब में शामिल होने वाली फिल्म बन चुकी है।
