शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   deepika padukone and ranveer singh married again at zee cine awards 2019

दीपिका पादुकोण और रणवीर सिंह ने दोबारा लिए सात फेरे, रणबीर कपूर बने इस शादी के गवाह

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 20 Mar 2019 12:09 PM IST
deepika, ranveer
1 of 5
deepika, ranveer - फोटो : social media
दीपिका पादुकोण और रणवीर सिंह ने साल 2018 में शादी की थी । शादी इटली में कुछ मेहमानों के बीच हुई थी । कुछ समय बाद दीपिका-रणवीर की रॉयल शादी की तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुई थीं । तब से अब तक दोनों को डिनर डेट, एयरपोर्ट और अवॉर्ड फंक्शन में साथ-साथ देखा जाता है ।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
deepika padukone ranveer singh ranbir kapoor zee cine awards 2019 ali bhatt vicky kaushal kartik aaryan दीपिका पादुकोण रणवीर सिंह रणबीर कपूर आलिया भट्ट
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood news, Tv news, hollywood news, movie reviews etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from entertainment and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

ekta kapoor
Bollywood

एकता कपूर का पीछा करते-करते मंदिर जा पहुंचा शख्स, शिकायत के बाद पुलिस ने किया अरेस्ट

20 मार्च 2019

katrina kaif, Isabelle
Bollywood

बहन को सुपरस्टार बनाने के लिए कटरीना नहीं छोड़ रहीं कोई कसर, डेब्यू के लिए की थी मदद

20 मार्च 2019

क्या कारोबार में लगाया हुआ धन फंस जाता है ? करें उपाय
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या कारोबार में लगाया हुआ धन फंस जाता है ? करें उपाय
alka yagnik
Bollywood

1000 फिल्मों में 2500 गाने गा चुकीं अल्का याग्निक को भूला बॉलीवुड, 4 साल पहले गाया था ये सुपरहिट गाना

20 मार्च 2019

savi sidhu
Bollywood

गार्ड की नौकरी करने पर मजबूर इस एक्टर ने सुनाई दास्तां, अनुराग कश्यप बोले- 'कम से कम भीख तो नहीं मांगी'

20 मार्च 2019

क्या आपके जीवन में है सरकारी नौकरी का योग? चेक करवाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या आपके जीवन में है सरकारी नौकरी का योग? चेक करवाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
Rashmi Gautam
Bollywood

एक्सीडेंट करने वाली एक्ट्रेस की कार का ड्राइवर हिरासत में, रश्मि ने बताई पूरी घटना की सच्चाई

20 मार्च 2019

Ranveer Singh and Deepika padukone
Bollywood

शादी के 4 महीने बाद ही रणवीर सिंह का खुलासा, इन आदतों से परेशान हो चुकी हैं दीपिका

20 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in Bollywood

ranbir kapoor, alia bhatt
Bollywood

पहली बार खुलेआम रोमांटिक हुए रणबीर-आलिया, स्टेज परफॉर्मेंस के दौरान ऐसे किया इजहार

20 मार्च 2019

कंगना
Bollywood

जन्मदिन पर सारे प्लान कैंसिल कर ये करने जा रहीं कंगना रनौत, एकता कपूर ने की थी रिक्वेस्ट

20 मार्च 2019

क्या कारोबार में लगाया हुआ धन फंस जाता है ? करें उपाय
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या कारोबार में लगाया हुआ धन फंस जाता है ? करें उपाय
विज्ञापन
karan johar, hardik pandya, kl rahul
Bollywood

पांड्या-राहुल विवाद पर फिर बोले करण जौहर, आज भी मानते हैं खुद को जिम्मेदार

20 मार्च 2019

Alka Yagnik
Bollywood

'दिलबर दिलबर' से लेकर 'आपके प्यार में हम' तक, बर्थडे पर सुनिए अल्का याग्निक के 10 सुपरहिट गानें

20 मार्च 2019

क्या आपके जीवन में है सरकारी नौकरी का योग? चेक करवाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या आपके जीवन में है सरकारी नौकरी का योग? चेक करवाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
salman khan
Bollywood

क्या इंदौर में प्रचार के लिए उतरेंगे सलमान खान, कांग्रेस कर रही जी तोड़ कोशिश

20 मार्च 2019

Mahesh Bhatt Slams to CBFC for Not Passing Soni Razdan film No Fathers in Kashmir on Time
Bollywood

पत्नी की फिल्म को CBFC से मंजूरी न मिलने से नाराज हैं महेश भट्ट, बोले- 'सेंसरशिप लगाने का दौर है'

20 मार्च 2019

shah rukh khan, abram
Bollywood

अबराम के लिए शाहरुख ने अपनाया ये अजीबोगरीब लुक, फिर से दिखी दोनों की बॉन्डिंग

20 मार्च 2019

Anurag Basu and Fatima Sana Sheikh
Bollywood

कोई करता है होली पर शूटिंग तो किसी को है रंगों से बहुत प्यार, बॉलीवुड स्टार्स ने शेयर किए किस्से

20 मार्च 2019

पूजा गांधी
Bollywood

होटल का लाखों का बिल चुकाए बिना भागी ये एक्ट्रेस, पुलिस ने किया गिरफ्तार तो बताई पूरी सच्चाई

20 मार्च 2019

प्रनूतन बहल
Bollywood

Interview: नूतन की फिल्मों के रीमेक पर ये बोलीं मोहनीश की बिटिया, सलमान को लेकर दिया बड़ा बयान

20 मार्च 2019

badla, captain marvel
Bollywood

वीकडेज में भी धीमी नहीं पड़ी अमिताभ-तापसी की 'बदला, 12वें दिन 'कैप्टन मार्वल' ने जुटाए इतने करोड़

20 मार्च 2019

tanushree dutta
Bollywood

तनुश्री की पर्दे पर वापसी और अक्षय कुमार की जवानों संग होली सहित ये हैं बॉलीवुड की 5 बड़ी खबरें

20 मार्च 2019

savi sidhu
Bollywood

अक्षय संग काम कर चुका ये एक्टर हुआ पाई-पाई का मोहताज, फिल्में छोड़ करनी पड़ रही गार्ड की नौकरी

19 मार्च 2019

mukesh ambani
Bollywood

मुकेश अंबानी की दरियादिली ने जीता यूजर्स का दिल, अनिल से जोड़ सुनाए बॉलीवुड के ये फेमस डायलॉग

19 मार्च 2019

alia bhatt
Bollywood

आलिया भट्ट ने अपने ड्राइवर को घर खरीदने के लिए दिए 50 लाख रुपये, जूहू में बुक कराया आलीशान फ्लैट

19 मार्च 2019

salman khan
Bollywood

सलमान खान ने एक साथ खरीदीं चार लग्जरी कार, कटरीना कैफ के अलावा इन दोनों को किया गिफ्ट

19 मार्च 2019

deepika, ranveer
deepika, ranveer - फोटो : social media
Ranveer-Deepika wedding
Ranveer-Deepika wedding - फोटो : social media
red carpet look
red carpet look
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh - फोटो : social media
Ranveer Singh and Deepika padukone
Ranveer Singh and Deepika padukone
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.