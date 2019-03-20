{"_id":"5c91e00cbdec22140d56a3bf","slug":"deepika-padukone-and-ranveer-singh-married-again-at-zee-cine-awards-2019","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0940\u092a\u093f\u0915\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0926\u0941\u0915\u094b\u0923 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u0923\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0938\u093e\u0924 \u092b\u0947\u0930\u0947, \u0930\u0923\u092c\u0940\u0930 \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0917\u0935\u093e\u0939","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
deepika, ranveer
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5c91e00cbdec22140d56a3bf","slug":"deepika-padukone-and-ranveer-singh-married-again-at-zee-cine-awards-2019","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0940\u092a\u093f\u0915\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0926\u0941\u0915\u094b\u0923 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u0923\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0938\u093e\u0924 \u092b\u0947\u0930\u0947, \u0930\u0923\u092c\u0940\u0930 \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0917\u0935\u093e\u0939","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Ranveer-Deepika wedding
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5c91e00cbdec22140d56a3bf","slug":"deepika-padukone-and-ranveer-singh-married-again-at-zee-cine-awards-2019","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0940\u092a\u093f\u0915\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0926\u0941\u0915\u094b\u0923 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u0923\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0938\u093e\u0924 \u092b\u0947\u0930\u0947, \u0930\u0923\u092c\u0940\u0930 \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0917\u0935\u093e\u0939","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5c91e00cbdec22140d56a3bf","slug":"deepika-padukone-and-ranveer-singh-married-again-at-zee-cine-awards-2019","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0940\u092a\u093f\u0915\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0926\u0941\u0915\u094b\u0923 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u0923\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0938\u093e\u0924 \u092b\u0947\u0930\u0947, \u0930\u0923\u092c\u0940\u0930 \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0917\u0935\u093e\u0939","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Ranveer Singh and Deepika padukone