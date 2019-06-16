शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Cricket World Cup 2019 These Bollywood War Film Shows Indian victory over Pakistan

पाकिस्तान को बार-बार धूल चटा चुका है बॉलीवुड, सबूत हैं सेना की बहादुरी पर बनीं ये 5 फिल्में

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 16 Jun 2019 01:57 PM IST
वॉर
1 of 6
वॉर - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
भारत में क्रिकेट वर्ल्ड कप 2019 काफी सुर्खियों में है। ऑस्ट्रेलिया को धूल चटाने के बाद भारत का आज मुकाबला पाकिस्तान टीम से है। अब तक भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम ने जीतने भी मैच खेले हैं सभी में जीत हासिल की है। वहीं आज भारत-पाकिस्तान के मैच का क्रिकेट प्रेमी बेसब्री से इंतजार कर रहे हैं। क्रिकेट ग्राउंड के साथ ही रील लाइफ में भी बॉलीवुड की कई फिल्मों में भारतीय सेना और भारतीयों का पराक्रम दिखने को मिला है। क्रिकेट वर्ल्ड कप 2019 के खास मौके पर आज हम आपको ऐसी ही 5 फिल्मों के बारे में बता रहे हैं...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
cricket world cup 2019 cricket world cup india-pakistan india pakistan india-pak क्रिकेट वर्ल्ड कप 2019 क्रिकेट वर्ल्ड कप भारत-पाकिस्तान भारत पाकिस्तान भारत-पाक
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
सबसे विश्वशनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें मनोरंजन समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। मनोरंजन जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे बॉलीवुड न्यूज़, लाइव टीवी न्यूज़, लेटेस्ट हॉलीवुड न्यूज़ और मूवी रिव्यु आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP
विज्ञापन

Recommended

sunny deol
Bollywood

Fathers's Day 2019: सनी देओल के लिए बेटे ने लिखा इमोशनल पोस्ट, बोले- 'आपने मुझे फाइटर बनाया'

16 जून 2019

bollywood actor play army Major role
Bollywood

पाकिस्तान को मुंहतोड़ जवाब दे चुके हैं ये 5 'हीरो', 'एलओसी' पार कर 'बार्डर' पर फहराया 'तिरंगा'

16 जून 2019

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
rajeev sen
Bollywood

राजीव सेन की शादी की पहली तस्वीरें आईं सामने, सुष्मिता सेन की भाभी बनी ये एक्ट्रेस

16 जून 2019

Priyanka Chopra
Bollywood

घुटने में चोट के बाद प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने पहनी हील तो हुईं ट्रोल, यूजर्स बोले- 'इस हालत में भी'

16 जून 2019

बात करें इंडिया के बेस्ट एस्ट्रोलॉजर्स से और पाइये अपनी समस्या का समाधान |
Astrology

बात करें इंडिया के बेस्ट एस्ट्रोलॉजर्स से और पाइये अपनी समस्या का समाधान |
bollywood movies
Bollywood

'हिंदुस्तान जिंदाबाद था, जिंदाबाद है और जिंदाबाद रहेगा', 10 डायलॉग, पाकिस्तान को मिला मुंहतोड़ जवाब

16 जून 2019

fathers day
Bollywood

इन एक्टर्स को स्टार बनाने के लिए इनके पिता ने किया बहुत संघर्ष, फिर भी गुजार रहे साधारण जिंदगी

16 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in Bollywood

bollywood celebs
Bollywood

पाक पर बयान दे चर्चाओं में रहे हैं ये 5 सेलेब्स, प्रियंका के 'जय जिंद' लिखने से चिढ़ गए थे पाकिस्तानी

16 जून 2019

suman rao
Bollywood

PHOTOS: मिस इंडिया 2019 बनीं सुमन राव का ऐसा है परिवार, मॉडलिंग के साथ करती हैं समाज सेवा

16 जून 2019

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
विज्ञापन
miss india 2019 event
Bollywood

मिस इंडिया ग्रैंड फिनाले में बॉलीवुड सितारों का लगा जमावड़ा, देखें कौन किस अंदाज में पहुंचा

16 जून 2019

kareena kapoor, karishma kapoor
Bollywood

तैमूर को संभालने के लिए करीना ने किया ये काम, लंदन में बहन के साथ मना रहीं छुट्टियां

16 जून 2019

बात करें इंडिया के बेस्ट एस्ट्रोलॉजर्स से और पाइये अपनी समस्या का समाधान |
Astrology

बात करें इंडिया के बेस्ट एस्ट्रोलॉजर्स से और पाइये अपनी समस्या का समाधान |
dance deewane
Bollywood

इस डायरेक्टर ने शो में दिखाई दरियादिली, कंटेस्टेंट की बीमार मां के इलाज के लिए आए आगे

16 जून 2019

Kamaal R Khan
Bollywood

युवराज सिंह के रिटायरमेंट पर धोनी की चुप्पी को लेकर इस एक्टर ने उठाए सवाल, कहा- दुश्मनी गहरी है

16 जून 2019

Suman Rao
Bollywood

राजस्थान की सुमन राव ने जीता मिस इंडिया 2019 का खिताब, शिवानी जाधव रहीं फर्स्ट रनर अप

16 जून 2019

emotional Films
Bollywood

Father’s Day: इन इमोशनल कहानियों ने दुनिया भर के बच्चों को सिखाए जिम्मेदारियों के सबक, मुफासा इसलिए है नंबर वन

16 जून 2019

Suman Rao
Bollywood

सीए की पढ़ाई करने वाली मिस इंडिया 2019 सुमन राव ने बताया, किसका है उनकी लाइफ में सबसे ज्यादा प्रभाव

16 जून 2019

Suman Rao, Mithun Chakraborty
Bollywood

सुमन राव बनीं मिस इंडिया 2019 और मिथुन चक्रवर्ती का बर्थडे सहित मनोरंजन की बड़ी खबरें

16 जून 2019

super 30
Bollywood

विवादों में घिरी 'सुपर 30', IIT के 4 छात्रों ने करवाया केस, आरोपों पर आनंद कुमार ने दिया ये जवाब

15 जून 2019

मिथुन चक्रवर्ती
Bollywood

मिथुन समेत सक्सेस की चाहत में इन 15 एक्टर्स ने बदले नाम, फिल्मों में आने से पहले ये थी पहचान

15 जून 2019

bollywood villains
Bollywood

फिल्मी पर्दे पर जिनसे कांपते हैं लोग, उन 7 विलेन की बीवियां हैं बिलकुल सीधी सादी

14 जून 2019

katrina kaif salman khan
Bollywood

कटरीना की इस फिल्म का रिकॉर्ड नहीं तोड़ पाई भारत, सलमान बोले- उनकी बड़ी फिल्म कोई और है

16 जून 2019

akash ambani, shloka mehta
Bollywood

शादी के 3 महीने बाद आकाश अंबानी की रोमांटिक तस्वीर आई सामने, शरमाने पर पत्नी का ऐसा था रिएक्शन

15 जून 2019

मिथुन चक्रवर्ती
Bollywood

सुपरहिट फिल्म देने के बाद भी गुमनाम रहे मिथुन, जानिए 'डिस्को डांसर' की जिंदगी से जुड़े रोचक किस्से

15 जून 2019

वॉर
वॉर - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
film Border
film Border - फोटो : social media
loc
loc - फोटो : file photo
Lakshya
Lakshya - फोटो : twitter
The Ghazi Attack
The Ghazi Attack - फोटो : social media
Uri The Surgical Strike
Uri The Surgical Strike - फोटो : twitter
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

भारी विरोध के कारण ट्रेन में मसाज सुविधा शुरू होने से पहले बंद

चलती ट्रेनों में यात्रियों को मालिश की सुविधा देकर अतिरिक्त राजस्व कमाने की रेलवे की योजना शुरू होने से पहले ही बंद हो गयी है. इस योजना का प्रस्ताव वापस ले लिया गया है।

16 जून 2019

भयंकर गर्मी 3:05

इस जानलेवा गर्मी में घरों से निकलने के लिए हैं मजबूर हैं ये लोग

16 जून 2019

विराट कोहली 0:50

Ind Vs Pak: विराट कोहली ने कहा, विरोधी की परवाह किए बिना खेल पर फोकस

16 जून 2019

यूपी न्यूज 0:48

Ind Vs Pak: भारत की जीत के लिए वाराणसी में खास पूजा, की गई स्पेशल आरती

16 जून 2019

इंडिया न्यूज 1:52

गरुड़ कमांडो ज्योति प्रकाश निराला की बहन की शादी में साथी जवानों ने निभाईं भाई की रस्में

16 जून 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
अमर उजाला लाइट ऐप चुनें
Add to Home Screen
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.