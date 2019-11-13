शहर चुनें

इन पांच बाल कलाकारों ने दी मुख्य अभिनेताओं को टक्कर, उनके दम पर हिट हो गई फिल्में

13 Nov 2019
Harshaali Malhotra
1 of 5
Harshaali Malhotra
भारत के पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री जवाहर लाल नेहरू की जयंती के मौके पर देशभर में 14 नवंबर को बाल दिवस मनाया जाता है। बॉलीवुड भी इस परंपरा को निभाने में पीछे नहीं है। मनोरंजन के लिहाज से भी देखें तो बच्चों का बॉलीवुड फिल्मों और गानों में भी खासा योगदान रहा है। जी हां बॉलीवुड में कई बाल कलाकार तो ऐसे भी हैं जिन्होंने जब भी फिल्मों में काम किया उन फिल्मों ने बॉक्स ऑफिस पर धमाल मचा दिया। तो आइए बाल दिवस के खास मौके पर आज हम आपको उन्हीं बाल कलाकारों से रूबरू करवाते हैं।
children's day 2019 children's day
