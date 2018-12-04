बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5c0618acbdec2241c54d11e0","slug":"chandigarh-comedian-kapil-sharma-wedding-ginni-chatrath-bangal-ceremony","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u092a\u093f\u0932 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0940 '\u091a\u0942\u0921\u093c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902' \u092a\u0939\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0917\u093f\u0928\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u091a\u0924\u0930\u0925 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u0938\u093e\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u0920 \u0925\u092a\u0925\u092a\u093e\u0908","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
कपिल शर्मा के नाम की 'चूड़ियां' पहनने से पहले गिन्नी चतरथ ने किया ऐसा काम, सास ने पीठ थपथपाई
सुरिंदर पाल, अमर उजाला, जालंधर(पंजाब), Updated Tue, 04 Dec 2018 11:35 AM IST
कपिल शर्मा के नाम की 'चूड़ियां' पहनने से पहले कॉमेडियन की होने वाली पत्नी गिन्नी चतरथ ने ऐसा काम किया कि सभी ने दुआएं दी और सास-ननद ने भी खूब पीठ थपथपाई।
