शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Chandigarh ›   Chandigarh, Bollywood Superstar Akshay Kumar Unseen Photos, Rare Facts

'खिलाड़ी' अक्षय कुमार की 10 अनदेखी तस्वीरें और 10 अनकही बातें...कभी वेटर थे आज सुपरस्टार हैं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Thu, 06 Sep 2018 01:45 PM IST
अक्षय कुमार
1 of 12
'खिलाड़ियों के खिलाड़ी' अक्षय कुमार कभी वेटर थे और आज बॉलीवुड के सुपरस्टार हैं। देखिए उनकी 10 अनदेखी तस्वीरें और उनके बारे में 10 अनकही बातें।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
akshay kumar akshay kumar birthday akshay kumar unseen photos akshay kumar rare photos bollywood

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood news, Tv news, hollywood news, movie reviews etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from entertainment and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

यह पेनासोनिक कंपनी का मोबाइल दो मार्च को रामपुर बाजार की एक दुकान से खरीदा था।
Chandigarh

फोन में नजर आएं 5 बदलाव तो संभल जाएं, फटने वाला है आपका मोबाइल...ऐसे करें बचाव

6 सितंबर 2018

sapna chaudhary
Bollywood

बोल्ड ड्रेस में काफी हॉट लग रही हैं सपना चौधरी, नए गाने का वीडियो वायरल...देखा नहीं होगा ऐसे

4 सितंबर 2018

imtiaz ali
Bollywood

इम्तियाज अली ने खोले निजी जिंदगी के कई राज, बॉलीवुड में नेपोटिज्म पर बेबाकी से बोले, कहा...

4 सितंबर 2018

सपना चौधरी
Bollywood

सपना चौधरी के 3 नए गानों के वीडियो यूट्यूब पर वायरल, जमकर लगाए ठुमके...देखकर हार जाएंगे दिल

4 सितंबर 2018

amitabh bachchan
Bollywood

'बिग बी' अमिताभ बच्चन ने खोले निजी जिंदगी और 'केबीसी' के कई राज, 12 दिलचस्प जवाब

4 सितंबर 2018

पंजाबी सिंगर
Bollywood

इस सिंगर ने गाया ऐसा गाना, वीडियो ने यूट्यूब पर लगाई आग, 1 करोड़ 40 लाख बार देखा गया अब तक

30 अगस्त 2018

More in Bollywood

tanushree dutta
Bollywood

Bigg Boss 12: नाना पाटेकर पर तनुश्री दत्ता ने लगाए थे गंभीर आरोप, कहा था- 'शूट के वक्त पास आए और..'

6 सितंबर 2018

mira rajput
Bollywood

Good News: शाहिद कपूर के घर आया नन्हा मेहमान, बेटे को देखने पहुंचे ईशान और नीलिमा

6 सितंबर 2018

Tollywood
Bollywood

PHOTOS: 'बाहुबली' के डायरेक्टर के बेटे ने की सगाई, कमाल की लग रही है दोनों की जोड़ी

6 सितंबर 2018

Priyanka Chopra and Nick
Bollywood

प्रियंका से सगाई पर निक की एक्स गर्लफ्रेंड ने तोड़ी चुप्पी, 3 साल पहले टूट चुका है रिश्ता

6 सितंबर 2018

Stree and Yamla Pagla Deewana
Bollywood

राजकुमार राव की 'स्त्री' ने देओल परिवार की 'यमला पगला' को दी मात, 6 दिन में बजट से ज्यादा की कमाई

6 सितंबर 2018

शायरा बानो और दिलीप कुमार
Bollywood

दिलीप कुमार से लेकर शाहिद कपूर तक, मनोरंजन जगत की इन खबरों पर रहेगी नजर

6 सितंबर 2018

भारती सिंह
Bollywood

बिग बॉस के लिए भारती के पति को मिलेगी उनसे आधी रकम, हर हफ्ते कमाएंगे आधा करोड़ रुपए

5 सितंबर 2018

sonali bendre
Bollywood

सोनाली बेंद्रे का नया लुक देख बड़ी-बड़ी हीरोइनें भी होंगी फेेल, बाल्ड होने के बाद फिर से आएं बाल

5 सितंबर 2018

सलमान खान
Bollywood

'भारत' छोड़ने पर सलमान ने मारा प्रियंका पर ताना, बोले- 'उन्होंने एहसान किया जो 5 दिन पहले बता दिया'

5 सितंबर 2018

करिश्मा कपूर
Bollywood

पत्नी के सामने अभिषेक बच्चन ने करिश्मा के साथ किया ऐसा बर्ताव, बहन को बीच में आकर संभालनी पड़ी बात

4 सितंबर 2018

dilip kumar
Bollywood

दिलीप कुमार की बिगड़ी तबीयत, मुंबई के लीलावती हॉस्पिटल में कराया गया भर्ती

5 सितंबर 2018

Salman Khan revealed, Shah rukh Khan was first choice for bigg boss host
Bollywood

सलमान खान नहीं, इस सुपरस्टार को मिला था बिग बॉस होस्ट करने का ऑफर, इस वजह से किया मना

5 सितंबर 2018

नव्या नवेली
Bollywood

इवेंट में बिग बी की नातिन नव्या ने पहनी सबसे महंगी ड्रेस, अंबानी की बेटी के कपड़े निकले बेहद सस्ते

5 सितंबर 2018

आलिया, रणवीर और ऋषि कपूर
Bollywood

रणवीर-आलिया की शादी को लेकर ऋषि कपूर का बड़ा खुलासा, दिखाई हरी झंडी

5 सितंबर 2018

rakesh roshan birthday special life facts story
Bollywood

अंडरवर्ल्ड ने चलवाई थीं राकेश रोशन पर अंधाधुंध गोलियां, ज्यादा पैसा कमाने की चुकाई थी कीमत

6 सितंबर 2018

सनी देओल और बॉबी देओल
Bollywood

फ्लॉप फिल्में देने के मामले में सनी-बॉबी ने लगाई फिफ्टी, यह रहा बीते 18 साल का पूरा ब्योरा

4 सितंबर 2018

अक्षय कुमार
अक्षय कुमार
अक्षय कुमार
अक्षय कुमार
अक्षय कुमार
अक्षय कुमार
अक्षय कुमार
अक्षय कुमार
अक्षय कुमार
अक्षय कुमार
अक्षय कुमार
अक्षय कुमार

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.