दीपिका पादुकोण और रणवीर सिंह को फैन ने भेजा शादी का अनूठा तोहफा, दिया न होगा किसी ने ऐसा
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अमृतसर(पंजाब), Updated Sat, 17 Nov 2018 10:08 AM IST
दीपिका पादुकोण और रणवीर सिंह को उनके एक फैन ने शादी को बेहद अनूठा तोहफा भेजा है, जिसे देखकर वे भावुक हो जाएंगे। आप भी देखिए तस्वीरों में...
