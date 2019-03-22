{"_id":"5c94501bbdec22143439c7d4","slug":"celebrites-holi-to-asianet-film-awards-2019-these-are-top-bollywood-news-today","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093f\u0924\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u0947\u0932\u093f\u092c\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u090f\u0936\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0928\u0947\u091f \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0905\u0935\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921\u094d\u0938 \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924, \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0940 5 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
प्रियंका चोपड़ा
- फोटो : Twitter
{"_id":"5c94501bbdec22143439c7d4","slug":"celebrites-holi-to-asianet-film-awards-2019-these-are-top-bollywood-news-today","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093f\u0924\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u0947\u0932\u093f\u092c\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u090f\u0936\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0928\u0947\u091f \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0905\u0935\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921\u094d\u0938 \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924, \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0940 5 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
LV Sharada
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5c94501bbdec22143439c7d4","slug":"celebrites-holi-to-asianet-film-awards-2019-these-are-top-bollywood-news-today","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093f\u0924\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u0947\u0932\u093f\u092c\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u090f\u0936\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0928\u0947\u091f \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0905\u0935\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921\u094d\u0938 \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924, \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0940 5 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
श्रद्धा कपूर
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5c94501bbdec22143439c7d4","slug":"celebrites-holi-to-asianet-film-awards-2019-these-are-top-bollywood-news-today","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093f\u0924\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u0947\u0932\u093f\u092c\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u090f\u0936\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0928\u0947\u091f \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0905\u0935\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921\u094d\u0938 \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924, \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0940 5 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Nivetha Pethuraj
- फोटो : file photo
{"_id":"5c94501bbdec22143439c7d4","slug":"celebrites-holi-to-asianet-film-awards-2019-these-are-top-bollywood-news-today","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093f\u0924\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u0947\u0932\u093f\u092c\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u090f\u0936\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0928\u0947\u091f \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0905\u0935\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921\u094d\u0938 \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924, \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0940 5 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Jayaram
- फोटो : social media