मर्डर मिस्ट्री पर बेस्ड 'वोदका डायरीज' का टीजर रिलीज, नहीं बता पाएंगे कातिल कौन है?

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला

Updated Sat, 23 Dec 2017 08:39 AM IST
actor kk menon and raima sen starrer vodka diaries teaser out

अगर आप एक थ्रिलर लवर हैं, तो जल्द ही आपके लिए एक फिल्म रिलीज होने वाली है। ऐक्टर केके मेनन और ऐक्ट्रेस राइमा सेन स्टारर फिल्म 'वोदका डायरीज' का टीजर रिलीज हो चुका है। फिल्म का टीजर काफी शानदार है और लोग इसे पसंद भी कर रहे हैं। 

vodka diaries raima sen teaser out bollywood

