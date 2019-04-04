शहर चुनें

जॉन अब्राहम की 'रॉ' को बड़ा फायदा पहुंचा गए 'पीएम मोदी', वीकेंड में हो सकता है इतना कलेक्शन

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 04 Apr 2019 03:31 PM IST
Romeo Akbar Walter and PM Narendra Modi
1 of 5
Romeo Akbar Walter and PM Narendra Modi - फोटो : amar ujala
बॉक्स ऑफिस पर इस हफ्ते जॉन अब्राहम का विवेक ओबेरॉय से मुकाबला टल गया है। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की बायोपिक पी एम नरेंद्र मोदी की रिलीज एक हफ्ता टलने की खबर आते ही जॉन अब्राहम की फिल्म रोमिया अकबर वॉल्टर के भाव न सिर्फ सट्टा बाजार में बढ़ गए हैं बल्कि फिल्म वितरकों और प्रदर्शकों को भी इस फिल्म का कारोबार 50 करोड़ रुपये से ऊपर रहने की उम्मीद दिखने लगी है।
pm narendra modi vivek oberoi romeo akbar walter john abraham पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी विवेक ओबेरॉय रोमियो अकबर वॉल्टर जॉन अब्राहम
