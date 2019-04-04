जॉन अब्राहम की 'रॉ' को बड़ा फायदा पहुंचा गए 'पीएम मोदी', वीकेंड में हो सकता है इतना कलेक्शन

{"_id":"5ca5d602bdec22145f53a072","slug":"box-office-prediction-john-abraham-film-romeo-akbar-walter-gain-after-postpone-releasing-of-pm-modi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0949\u0928 \u0905\u092c\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0939\u092e \u0915\u0940 '\u0930\u0949' \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u093e \u0917\u090f '\u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940', \u0935\u0940\u0915\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0924\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0932\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Romeo Akbar Walter and PM Narendra Modi
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5ca5d602bdec22145f53a072","slug":"box-office-prediction-john-abraham-film-romeo-akbar-walter-gain-after-postpone-releasing-of-pm-modi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0949\u0928 \u0905\u092c\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0939\u092e \u0915\u0940 '\u0930\u0949' \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u093e \u0917\u090f '\u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940', \u0935\u0940\u0915\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0924\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0932\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Romeo Akbar Walter
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5ca5d602bdec22145f53a072","slug":"box-office-prediction-john-abraham-film-romeo-akbar-walter-gain-after-postpone-releasing-of-pm-modi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0949\u0928 \u0905\u092c\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0939\u092e \u0915\u0940 '\u0930\u0949' \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u093e \u0917\u090f '\u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940', \u0935\u0940\u0915\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0924\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0932\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Vivek Oberoi
- फोटो : file photo
{"_id":"5ca5d602bdec22145f53a072","slug":"box-office-prediction-john-abraham-film-romeo-akbar-walter-gain-after-postpone-releasing-of-pm-modi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0949\u0928 \u0905\u092c\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0939\u092e \u0915\u0940 '\u0930\u0949' \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u093e \u0917\u090f '\u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940', \u0935\u0940\u0915\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0924\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0932\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
john abraham
- फोटो : file photo
{"_id":"5ca5d602bdec22145f53a072","slug":"box-office-prediction-john-abraham-film-romeo-akbar-walter-gain-after-postpone-releasing-of-pm-modi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0949\u0928 \u0905\u092c\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0939\u092e \u0915\u0940 '\u0930\u0949' \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u093e \u0917\u090f '\u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940', \u0935\u0940\u0915\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0924\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0932\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
John Abraham
- फोटो : social media