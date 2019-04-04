शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Salman Khan greets all his fans and Madhya Pradesh Police by shared video

एमपी पुलिस से बोले सलमान खान- 'नमस्ते, सलाम वालेकुम, फैंस भी चिल्लाए- 'सलमान-सलमान'

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 04 Apr 2019 05:37 PM IST
बॉलीवुड सुपरस्टार सलमान खान इन दिनों अपनी सबसे सफल फिल्म सीरीज 'दबंग' के तीसरे सीक्वल को लेकर चर्चा में हैं। खबरों की मानें तो उन्होंने 1 अप्रैल से 'दबंग 3' की शूटिंग शुरू कर दी है। शूटिंग सलमान खान के जन्मस्थान इंदौर में हो रही है। हाल ही में 'दबंग 3' के सेट से कुछ तस्वीरें भी सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुईं हैं। इस बीच सलमान खान ने इंदौर के फैंस और वहां की पुलिस का धन्यवाद किया है। 
