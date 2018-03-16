शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   boney kapoor resumed his work after 20 days of sridevi demise

श्रीदेवी के निधन के 20 दिन बाद बेटी के साथ इस एक्ट्रेस की फिल्म देखने पहुंचे बोनी कपूर, देखें वीडियो

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 16 Mar 2018 01:26 PM IST
बोनी कपूर
1 of 5
श्रीदेवी का निधन हुए 20 दिन बीत चुके हैं। कपूर फैमिली के सभी सदस्य अपने-अपने काम में बिजी हो गए हैं। वहीं जाह्नवी ने भी अपनी डेब्यू फिल्म 'धड़क' की शूटिंग कर दी है। अब बोनी कपूर ने इस सच्चाई को अपनाकर आगे बढ़ने का फैसला कर लिया है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
sridevi boney kapoor khushi kapoor

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood news, Tv news, hollywood news, movie reviews etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from entertainment and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

अजय देवगन
Bollywood

रिलीज होते ही अजय देवगन ने बॉक्स ऑफिस पर मारी 'रेड', ओपनिंग कलेक्शन धुआंधार

16 मार्च 2018

Raveena Tandon
Bollywood

13 साल की हुई रवीना टंडन की तीसरी बेटी, पति की गैरमौजूदगी में ऐसे मनाया जन्मदिन

16 मार्च 2018

Ajay Devgn
Bollywood

'रेड' देखने के बाद अजय देवगन के बेटे ने कर दिया ऐसा कमेंट, काजोल की छूट गई हंसी

16 मार्च 2018

पूजा भट्ट
Bollywood

इस एक्ट्रेस की छूटी 31 साल पुरानी शराब की लत, पिता को KISS कर रातोंरात आई थीं सुर्खियों में

16 मार्च 2018

बॉबी देओल
Bollywood

बॉबी देओल ने अपनी इस एक्ट्रेस के बारे में किया चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, 20 साल पहले हुआ था ये सब

16 मार्च 2018

Katrina Kaif
Bollywood

कोरियोग्राफर ने सलमान के सामने की कटरीना की बेइज्जती, पूरा सच जानकर दंग रह गईं रानी मुखर्जी

16 मार्च 2018

More in Bollywood

Ankita Lokhande
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड 'क्वीन' के साथ फिल्म कर रहीं टीवी की टॉप एक्ट्रेस, पहले लुक ने मचाया तहलका

16 मार्च 2018

दीपिका पादुकोण
Bollywood

दीपिका पादुकोण की बीमारी को लेकर खुलासा, इस वजह से शूटिंग भी करनी पड़ी थी रद्द

16 मार्च 2018

जन्नत
Bollywood

16 साल की एक्ट्रेस से किस सीन करवाना चाहते थे मेकर्स, पिता बोले- 'बेटी को एडल्ट एक्ट्रेस नहीं बनाना'

16 मार्च 2018

Priya Prakash Varrier
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड में रणवीर सिंह के साथ डेब्यू नहीं करेंगी प्रिया प्रकाश वारियर, ये है असली वजह

16 मार्च 2018

करिश्मा तन्ना
Bollywood

बिग बॉस की इस एक्स कंटेस्टेंट पर लगा पैसों की हेरा-फेरी का आरोप, जानें क्या है पूरा मामला

16 मार्च 2018

दीपिका कक्कड़
Bollywood

ब्वॉयफ्रेंड से शादी के लिए कबूला इस्लाम धर्म, अब 'सिमर' की पति के साथ ऐसी तस्वीरें हुईं वायरल

16 मार्च 2018

राजपाल यादव
Bollywood

B'day Spl: कॉमेडी से सबको गुदगुदाने वाला ये एक्टर जा चुका है जेल, धोखाधड़ी का लगा था आरोप

16 मार्च 2018

Salman Khan
Bollywood

'रेस 3' के सेट से LEAK हुई तस्वीरें, गाड़ियों का पीछा करते हुए दिखाई दिए सलमान खान

16 मार्च 2018

माधुरी दीक्षित और जैकलीन फर्नांडीस
Bollywood

29 साल बाद माधुरी दीक्षित के गाने 'एक दो तीन' पर थिरकेंगी जैकलीन, पहला लुक आया सामने

16 मार्च 2018

Manoj Bajpayee
Bollywood

मनोज बाजपेयी का ट्विटर अकाउंट हैक, एक्टर ने फॉलोवर्स की दी चेतावनी

16 मार्च 2018

rajinikanth
Bollywood

ऋषिकेश में सुपर स्टार रजनीकांत ने ऐसा क्या देखा कि वह भावुक हो गए, आप भी जानिए...

16 मार्च 2018

taimur
Bollywood

एक और नन्हें स्टार किड के साथ स्पॉट हुआ तैमूर, वायरल हो चुकी तस्वीरें देखिएगा जरूर

16 मार्च 2018

पद्मावत
Bollywood

केवल 50 दिन में ही 300 करोड़ के क्लब में पहुंची 'पद्मावत', बने कई नए रिकॉर्ड

16 मार्च 2018

alia birthday
Bollywood

फैमिली को छोड़ रणबीर कपूर की मां के साथ बर्थडे सेलिब्रेट करती दिखीं आलिया, गवाह हैं तस्वीरें

16 मार्च 2018

Manoj Bajpayee And Tusshar Kapoor
Bollywood

हैक हुआ 'सरदार खान' का अकाउंट, पर मजाक उड़ा तुषार कपूर का

16 मार्च 2018

alia bday
Bollywood

आलिया भट्ट ने शेयर किया 25 साल पुराना वीडियो, देखें तब से अब तक कितनी बदल गईं

16 मार्च 2018

बोनी कपूर
बोनी कपूर
बोनी कपूर
जाह्नवी कपूर
जाह्नवी कपूर

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.