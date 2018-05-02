बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
श्रीदेवी के नेशनल अवॉर्ड को लेने के लिए दिल्ली पहुंचे बोनी कपूर, जाह्नवी के साथ थीं खुशी
एंटरटेंनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 02 May 2018 12:47 PM IST
बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस श्रीदेवी ऐसी पहली एक्ट्रेस हैं जिन्हें मरणोपरांत सबसे बड़े सम्मान के लिए चुना गया है। दिल्ली में 3 मई को आयोजित होने वाले नेशनल अवॉर्ड सेरेमनी में हिस्सा लेने के लिए बोनी कपूर अपनी दोनों बेटियों के साथ दिल्ली पहुंच गए हैं। बोनी की एयरपोर्ट पर बेटियों के साथ की तस्वीरें तेजी से वायरल हो रही हैं।
