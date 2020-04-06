शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Bollywood support Pm Modi Diya Jalao Call and Amitabh Bachchan To Provide Monthly Ration To Daily Wage Worker entertainment news

पीएम मोदी की अपील पर बॉलीवुड स्टार्स ने जलाए दीये और एक लाख लोगों को महीने भर खाना खिलाएंगे अमिताभ, पांच खबरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 06 Apr 2020 06:59 AM IST
Bollywood
1 of 5
Bollywood - फोटो : Social Media
पूरे देश में कोरोना वायरस का आतंक देखने को मिल रहा है। इस बीच पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी ने इस संकट की घड़ी में एक साथ रहने की बात करते हुए एक नई रोशनी उजागर करने की बात कही। पीएम मोदी ने पांच अप्रैल को रात नौ बजे नौ मिनट के लिए दीया टॉर्च या मोबाइल की फ्लैश लाइट जलाने का आग्रह किया। पीएम मोदी की इस अपील को बॉलीवुड सितारों का भी साथ मिला है।

पीएम मोदी की दीया जलाओ अपील को मिला बॉलीवुड का साथ, रणवीर- दीपिका से अक्षय- रजनीकांत तक की तस्वीरें-वीडियो वायरल
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
लॉकडाउन पीरियड में पाएं, अमर उजाला e-Paper Yearly Plan 1̶1̶9̶9̶ Rs.119 में
Click here
विज्ञापन
meta keywords pm modi diya jalao cal pm modi diya jalao cal amitabh bachchan suchitra sen divya dutta pm narendra modi diya jalao pm modi entertainment viral bollywood news bollywood trending news news in trend latest bollywood news बॉलीवुड खबरें हिंदी में बॉलीवुड खबरें मनोरंजन की खबरें मनोरंजन जगत अमर उजाला मनोरंजन गूगल समाचार गूगल समाचार मनोरंजन google news google news in hindi google news entertainment गूगल समाचार ट्रेंड गूगल समाचार अमर उजाला
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

suchitra sen
Bollywood

B’Day Special: राज कपूर और सत्यजीत रे की फिल्में ठुकराने वाली सुचित्रा सेन की ये हैं अनसुनी कहानियां

6 अप्रैल 2020

देश के कई हिस्सों में ऐसी आतिशबाजी की गई
Bollywood

दीये जलाने के साथ पटाखे फोड़ने वालों पर भड़कीं बॉलीवुड अभिनेत्री, बोलीं- क्या चीज समझ नहीं आती है?

6 अप्रैल 2020

विज्ञापन
'अभिरुचि' एक नई पहल जो बना रही है छात्रों का भविष्य
Invertis university (Advertorial)

'अभिरुचि' एक नई पहल जो बना रही है छात्रों का भविष्य
Priyanka Chopra and PM Modi
Bollywood

पीएम मोदी के 'शुक्रिया' वाले ट्वीट पर प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने दिया जवाब, बोलीं- हम सब साथ में बेहद मजबूत

6 अप्रैल 2020

Star's Kids
Bollywood

पीएम मोदी की मुहिम से जुड़े स्टार किड्स, अबराम से लेकर आराध्या तक ने दीये जलाकर किया समर्थन

6 अप्रैल 2020

हनुमान जयंती पर नौकरी प्राप्ति, आर्थिक उन्नत्ति, राजनीतिक सफलता एवं शत्रुनाशक हनुमंत अनुष्ठान - 8 अप्रैल 2020
Astrology Services

हनुमान जयंती पर नौकरी प्राप्ति, आर्थिक उन्नत्ति, राजनीतिक सफलता एवं शत्रुनाशक हनुमंत अनुष्ठान - 8 अप्रैल 2020
दीया जलाते पीएम मोदी और बॉलीवुड सितारे
Bollywood

पीएम मोदी की दीया जलाओ अपील को मिला बॉलीवुड का साथ, रणवीर- दीपिका से अक्षय- रजनीकांत तक की तस्वीरें-वीडियो वायरल

5 अप्रैल 2020

Shekhar Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Ram Charan
Bollywood

'दीया जलाओ' अपील पर पीएम मोदी ने इन छह सितारों को कहा धन्यवाद, लिस्ट में साउथ सुपरस्टार भी शामिल

5 अप्रैल 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

Bollywood
Bollywood

9Pm9Minute: बॉलीवुड की अभिनेत्रियों ने दीये जलाकर दिखाई एकता, आलिया-दीपिका से कटरीना-अनुष्का तक की तस्वीरें आईं सामने

6 अप्रैल 2020

Bollywood
Bollywood

9Pm9Minute: पीएम मोदी की अपील पर एकजुट हुए सितारे, अमिताभ-अक्षय से लेकर कार्तिक-अरबाज तक ने जलाए दीये

6 अप्रैल 2020

'अभिरुचि' एक नई पहल जो बना रही है छात्रों का भविष्य
Invertis university (Advertorial)

'अभिरुचि' एक नई पहल जो बना रही है छात्रों का भविष्य
विज्ञापन
sonam kapoor
Bollywood

दीया जलाने के बीच पटाखे फोड़ने वालों पर भड़कीं सोनम कपूर, कहा- 'क्या लोग इसे दिवाली...'

5 अप्रैल 2020

Panchayat
Reviews

Panchayat Review: इसे देखेंगे तो लॉकडाउन खुलते ही गांव भाग जाने का मन हो आएगा

5 अप्रैल 2020

हनुमान जयंती पर नौकरी प्राप्ति, आर्थिक उन्नत्ति, राजनीतिक सफलता एवं शत्रुनाशक हनुमंत अनुष्ठान - 8 अप्रैल 2020
Astrology Services

हनुमान जयंती पर नौकरी प्राप्ति, आर्थिक उन्नत्ति, राजनीतिक सफलता एवं शत्रुनाशक हनुमंत अनुष्ठान - 8 अप्रैल 2020
यामी गौतम
Bollywood

कोरोना वायरस से बचाव पर यामी गौतम का वीडियो वायरल, कहा- 'इस जंग में साथ मिलकर लड़ना है'

5 अप्रैल 2020

twinkle khanna and akshay kumar
Bollywood

जब अक्षय कुमार ने लव लाइफ पर किया था खुलासा, इस महिला को बताया था अपना पहला प्यार

5 अप्रैल 2020

Amitabh Bachchan
Bollywood

एक लाख लोगों को महीने भर खाना खिलाएंगे बिग बी और उनके साथी, पड़ोस की इस दुकान से मिलेगा मुफ्त राशन

5 अप्रैल 2020

सलीम खान, सलमान खान
Bollywood

Throwback: जब सलमान खान ने जला दी थी पिता की पूरी सैलरी, ऐसे सिखाया था सलीम खान ने सबक

5 अप्रैल 2020

shah rukh khan
Bollywood

कोरोना वायरस से जंग में शाहरुख ने किया था आर्थिक मदद का एलान, अब दिया ये मैसेज

5 अप्रैल 2020

Sonia Mann
Bollywood

लॉकडाउन में गाय का दूध और मक्खन निकालती नजर आई ये अभिनेत्री, फैंस को कोरोना से ऐसे बचने की दी सलाह

5 अप्रैल 2020

आलिया भट्ट
Bollywood

Lockdown के बीच आलिया भट्ट ने बनाया 'केक', मलाइका अरोड़ा को दे रहीं कुकिंग में कड़ी टक्कर

5 अप्रैल 2020

niti taylor
Television

लॉकडाउन के बीच इस अभिनेत्री ने शेयर की बैचलर पार्टी की तस्वीरें, जल्द लेंगी सात फेरे

5 अप्रैल 2020

Star Bharat
Television

दूरदर्शन की राह पर चले सैटेलाइट चैनल, अब लौट रहे आपके पसंदीदा ये हंसी के गुलदस्ते

5 अप्रैल 2020

Rakul Preet Singh
Bollywood

गुरुग्राम के गरीबों की इस तरह मदद कर रही हैं अजय देवगन की हीरोइन, पिता भी दे रहे हैं पूरा साथ

5 अप्रैल 2020

मलाइका अरोड़ा
Bollywood

Coronavirus: मलाइका अरोड़ा उठा रहीं क्वारंटीन का पूरा फायदा, लड्डू के बाद बनाया 'पनीयारम'

5 अप्रैल 2020

Arjun Kapoor
Bollywood

लॉकडाउन में अर्जुन कपूर ने बदला अपना अंदाज, आधे गंजे लुक में तस्वीर हुई वायरल

5 अप्रैल 2020

Bollywood
Bollywood - फोटो : Social Media
Priyanka Chopra and PM Modi
Priyanka Chopra and PM Modi - फोटो : Social Media
देश के कई हिस्सों में ऐसी आतिशबाजी की गई
देश के कई हिस्सों में ऐसी आतिशबाजी की गई - फोटो : Social Media
suchitra sen
suchitra sen - फोटो : Social Media
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan - फोटो : Social Media
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited