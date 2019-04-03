शहर चुनें

सियासी अखाड़ा बनती जा रही हैं ये बॉलीवुड फिल्में, कइयों पर हो चुका है बवाल

बीबीसी हिंदी, Updated Wed, 03 Apr 2019 07:15 AM IST
Vivek Oberoi - फोटो : file photo
बीते 5 सालों में आपने भारतीय राजनीति में बड़ा बदलाव होता देखा होगा। अभिनेता और नेता के बीच जो रिश्ता है वो आज से नहीं कई सालों पुराना है। बस फर्क है तो इतना कि पहले अभिनेता अभिनय कर नाम कमाने के बाद राजनीति से जुड़ते थे और अब अभिनेता नेताओं की बायोपिक फ़िल्मों के ज़रिये बड़े पर्दे पर राजनीति करते दिख रहे हैं।

2018 में कई ऐसी फिल्में आईं जो किसी बड़े राजनेता कि बायोपिक का हिस्सा रहीं। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की छवि चमकाने वाली एक के बाद एक कई फ़िल्में रिलीज़ हुईं। फिर वो 2018 में आई 'उरी :द सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक' हो या फिर हाल ही में रिलीज़ हुई राकेश ओम प्रकाश मेहरा कि फ़िल्म 'मेरे प्यारे प्राइम मिनिस्टर'।

अब आलम ऐसा है कि पूरी फिल्म ही रिलीज़ हो रही है प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के जीवन पर। फ़िल्म का नाम है 'पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी'। इस फ़िल्म में नेरन्द्र मोदी का क़िरदार अभिनेता विवेक ओबेरॉय निभा रहे हैं। फिल्म की रिलीज डेट पहले 12 अप्रैल रखी गई थी, लेकिन अब फिल्म को 5 अप्रैल को रिलीज़ किया जाएगा।
