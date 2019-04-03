{"_id":"5ca4101dbdec221423554c35","slug":"bollywood-political-based-film-before-lok-sabha-election-2019","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0938\u0940 \u0905\u0916\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092c\u0928\u0924\u0940 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u0947\u0902, \u0915\u0907\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u094b \u091a\u0941\u0915\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Vivek Oberoi
- फोटो : file photo
{"_id":"5ca4101dbdec221423554c35","slug":"bollywood-political-based-film-before-lok-sabha-election-2019","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0938\u0940 \u0905\u0916\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092c\u0928\u0924\u0940 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u0947\u0902, \u0915\u0907\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u094b \u091a\u0941\u0915\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Vivek Oberoi
- फोटो : twitter
{"_id":"5ca4101dbdec221423554c35","slug":"bollywood-political-based-film-before-lok-sabha-election-2019","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0938\u0940 \u0905\u0916\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092c\u0928\u0924\u0940 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u0947\u0902, \u0915\u0907\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u094b \u091a\u0941\u0915\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Thackeray
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5ca4101dbdec221423554c35","slug":"bollywood-political-based-film-before-lok-sabha-election-2019","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0938\u0940 \u0905\u0916\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092c\u0928\u0924\u0940 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u0947\u0902, \u0915\u0907\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u094b \u091a\u0941\u0915\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Uri The Surgical Strike
- फोटो : twitter
{"_id":"5ca4101dbdec221423554c35","slug":"bollywood-political-based-film-before-lok-sabha-election-2019","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0938\u0940 \u0905\u0916\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092c\u0928\u0924\u0940 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u0947\u0902, \u0915\u0907\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u094b \u091a\u0941\u0915\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
The Accidental Prime Minister
- फोटो : twitter
{"_id":"5ca4101dbdec221423554c35","slug":"bollywood-political-based-film-before-lok-sabha-election-2019","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0938\u0940 \u0905\u0916\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092c\u0928\u0924\u0940 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u0947\u0902, \u0915\u0907\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u094b \u091a\u0941\u0915\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Mere Pyare Prime Minister
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5ca4101dbdec221423554c35","slug":"bollywood-political-based-film-before-lok-sabha-election-2019","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0938\u0940 \u0905\u0916\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092c\u0928\u0924\u0940 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u0947\u0902, \u0915\u0907\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u094b \u091a\u0941\u0915\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Vivek Oberoi
- फोटो : twitter
{"_id":"5ca4101dbdec221423554c35","slug":"bollywood-political-based-film-before-lok-sabha-election-2019","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0938\u0940 \u0905\u0916\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092c\u0928\u0924\u0940 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u0947\u0902, \u0915\u0907\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u094b \u091a\u0941\u0915\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Vivek Oberoi
- फोटो : file photo