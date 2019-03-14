शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
रणबीर ही नहीं मैकेनिकल इंजीनियर तक को भी आलिया कर चुकी हैं डेट, जानें किस-किस से रहा अफेयर

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 15 Mar 2019 12:03 AM IST
आलिया भट्ट
1 of 6
आलिया भट्ट - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
बॉलीवुड की खूबसूरत अदाकारा आलिया भट्ट 15 मार्च को अपना जन्मदिन मनाती हैं। उनका जन्म साल 1993 में हुआ था। आलिया भट्ट ने अपने फिल्मी सफर की शुुरुआत साल 2012 में फिल्म 'स्टूडेंट्स ऑफ द ईयर' से की थी। इसके बाद उन्होंने कई शानदार फिल्मों में काम किया। फिल्मों के अलावा आलिया भट्ट अपने अफेयर्स को लेकर भी खूब सुर्खियों में रह चुकी हैं। 
alia bhatt birthday special ranbir kapoor siddharth malhotra आलिया भट्ट जन्मदिन विशेष रणबीर कपूर सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा
क्या बीमारी आपका पीछा नहीं छोड़ती ? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
क्या बीमारी आपका पीछा नहीं छोड़ती ? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
क्या कारोबार में लगाया हुआ धन फंस जाता है ? करें उपाय
क्या बीमारी आपका पीछा नहीं छोड़ती ? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
क्या कारोबार में लगाया हुआ धन फंस जाता है ? करें उपाय
आलिया भट्ट
आलिया भट्ट - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
siddharth malhotra alia bhatt
siddharth malhotra alia bhatt - फोटो : file photo
arjun kapoor
arjun kapoor - फोटो : file photo
आलिया भट्ट और अली दादरकर
आलिया भट्ट और अली दादरकर
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt - फोटो : social media
रणबीर कपूर
रणबीर कपूर - फोटो : social media
