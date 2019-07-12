शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Bimal Roy Birthday and Pooja Batra marries here is top entertainment news

बिमल रॉय का जन्मदिन और पूजा बत्रा की शादी सहित ये हैं बॉलीवुड की 5 बड़ी खबरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 12 Jul 2019 06:23 AM IST
Bimal Roy, Pooja Batra
1 of 5
Bimal Roy, Pooja Batra - फोटो : Social Media
बिमल रॉय भारतीय सिनेमा के ऐसे फिल्मकार हैं जिनकी फिल्में आज भी सिने प्रेमियों के दिल पर अपनी अमिट छाप छोड़े हुए है। बिमल रॉय का जन्म 12 जुलाई 1909 को बांग्लादेश के ढाका में हुआ था। बिमल रॉय के पिता जमींदार थे। पिता की आकस्मिक मौत के बाद उनके घर पर पारिवारिक विवाद हुआ जिसकी वजह से उन्हें जमींदारी से बेदखल होना पड़ा। इसके बाद वह अपने पूरे परिवार के साथ कोलकाता चले आए। 

पढ़ें: जमींदारी से बेदअखल होने पर दर-दर भटके थे बिमल रॉय, 'दो बीघा जमीन' को देखती रह गई थी दुनिया
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
bimal roy bimal roy birthday pooja batra pooja batra marries dara singh payal rohtagi amit shah shraddha kapoor shakti kapoor
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Bimal Roy
Bollywood

जमींदारी से बेदअखल होने पर दर-दर भटके थे बिमल रॉय, 'दो बीघा जमीन' को देखती रह गई थी दुनिया

12 जुलाई 2019

लता मंगेशकर, धोनी
Bollywood

धोनी के संन्यास की खबर सुनते ही भावुक हुईं लता मंगेशकर, ट्वीट कर बोलीं- 'देश को आपकी जरूरत है'

11 जुलाई 2019

बायो मेडिकल एवं लाइफ साइंसेज में सतत उन्नति की अपार संभावनाएं, पैकेज भी बेहतर
Dolphin PG Dehradun

बायो मेडिकल एवं लाइफ साइंसेज में सतत उन्नति की अपार संभावनाएं, पैकेज भी बेहतर
Pooja Batra marries Nawab Shah
Bollywood

पूजा बत्रा ने सलमान के इस एक्टर के साथ गुपचुप रचाई शादी, 8 साल पूर्व पहले पति दिया को था तलाक

12 जुलाई 2019

Shakti Kapoor Reacts to Shraddha Kapoor
Bollywood

बेटी श्रद्धा कपूर की शादी की खबरों पर बोले शक्ति कपूर, कहा- मुझे बुलाना मत भूलना

12 जुलाई 2019

तुरंत पायें अपनी सभी धन, प्यार, नौकरी, व्यापार आदि समस्याओं का समाधान सिर्फ 99 /- में
ज्योतिष समाधान

तुरंत पायें अपनी सभी धन, प्यार, नौकरी, व्यापार आदि समस्याओं का समाधान सिर्फ 99 /- में
मंदाकिनी, दाऊद
Bollywood

भारत-पाक मैच के दौरान डॉन के साथ दिखने की वजह से डूब गया मंदाकिनी का करियर, बोल्ड सीन से मचाई थी सनसनी

11 जुलाई 2019

Payal Rohatgi, Amit Shah
Bollywood

मुंबई पुलिस के ब्लॉक करते ही पायल रोहतगी ने अमित शाह से लगाई गुहार, समर्थन में कूदीं सीएम की पत्नी

12 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in Bollywood

suhana, ananya and shanaya
Bollywood

स्पेलिंग मिस्टेक को लेकर सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रोल हुईं अनन्या पांडे, गलती देखते ही डिलीट किया ट्वीट

12 जुलाई 2019

मीम्स
Bollywood

अब अनुष्का शर्मा के पीछे पड़े सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स, 'सुई धागा' के लपेटे में विराट कोहली भी

11 जुलाई 2019

बायो मेडिकल एवं लाइफ साइंसेज में सतत उन्नति की अपार संभावनाएं, पैकेज भी बेहतर
Dolphin PG Dehradun

बायो मेडिकल एवं लाइफ साइंसेज में सतत उन्नति की अपार संभावनाएं, पैकेज भी बेहतर
विज्ञापन
मीम्स
Bollywood

भारत की हार से निराश हुए फैंस तो पाक ने वायरल किए मीम्स, फिर भी #Jadeja और #Dhoni बने 'सुपरमैन'

11 जुलाई 2019

emran hashmi
Bollywood

इमरान हाशमी ने खरीदी लैंबॉर्गिनी, वीडियो देख यूजर्स बोले- 'कार को भी कहां-कहां चलना पड़ता है'

11 जुलाई 2019

तुरंत पायें अपनी सभी धन, प्यार, नौकरी, व्यापार आदि समस्याओं का समाधान सिर्फ 99 /- में
ज्योतिष समाधान

तुरंत पायें अपनी सभी धन, प्यार, नौकरी, व्यापार आदि समस्याओं का समाधान सिर्फ 99 /- में
kartik aaryan
Bollywood

मुंबई के जिस घर में रहकर कार्तिक आर्यन ने किया था संघर्ष, अब इतने करोड़ देकर खरीद लिया

12 जुलाई 2019

अक्षय कुमार
Bollywood

Forbes की टॉप 100 सेलेब्रिटी लिस्ट में अक्षय कुमार अकेले भारतीय, सलमान बाहर

11 जुलाई 2019

dara singh
Bollywood

बड़े-बड़े पहलवानों को अखाड़े में धूल चटा देते थे दारा सिंह,जानें उनके बारे में कुछ अनसुने किस्से

11 जुलाई 2019

विराट कोहली और केन विलियमसन
Bollywood

भारत की हार को पचा नहीं पा रहा ये एक्टर, किया ऐसा ट्वीट यूजर्स बोले- 'भाई ऐसा मत कहो दर्द होता है'

11 जुलाई 2019

अमित पुरोहित
Bollywood

एक्टर अमित पुरोहित का निधन, अदिति राव हैदरी समेत इन सेलेब्स ने जताया दुख

11 जुलाई 2019

sapna choudhary
Bollywood

सलमान ने पूछा ऐसा सवाल कि अवाक रह गईं सपना चौधरी, खोल दिया जहर खाने का राज

7 जुलाई 2019

soni razdan
Bollywood

आलिया भट्ट की मां ने खोला राज- 'प्रेग्नेंट हूं ये पता नहीं था, शूटिंग में पी ली थी खूब सारी सिगरेट'

11 जुलाई 2019

विराट कोहली
Bollywood

टीम इंडिया की हार से उदास हैं ये एक्टर, विराट कोहली को बताया इतिहास का सबसे खराब कैप्टन

11 जुलाई 2019

Sangeeta Bijlani birthday celebration
Bollywood

सलमान ने एक्स गर्लफ्रेंड के बर्थडे सेलिब्रेशन में नहीं छोड़ी कोई कसर, यूलिया के सामने ऐसे दिए पोज

11 जुलाई 2019

Vindu Dara Singh with wife
Bollywood

पिता दारा सिंह की तरह नाम नहीं कमा सके बेटे विन्दू, तलाक से मैच फिक्सिंग तक, जानें उनसे जुड़े विवाद

11 जुलाई 2019

सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल मीम
Bollywood

पाकिस्तानियों ने किया भारतीय टीम को ट्रोल, Indians ने भी दिया मुंह तोड़ जवाब

10 जुलाई 2019

करिश्मा कपूर, सैफ अली खान और करीना कपूर खान
Bollywood

करीना की शादी में करिश्मा को सैफ ने दिया था ये 'नवाबी' गिफ्ट, 'लोलो' ने आज भी है संभालकर रखा

11 जुलाई 2019

Bimal Roy, Pooja Batra
Bimal Roy, Pooja Batra - फोटो : Social Media
Dara Singh
Dara Singh - फोटो : twitter
Payal Rohatgi
Payal Rohatgi
Pooja Batra marries Nawab Shah
Pooja Batra marries Nawab Shah - फोटो : instagram
Shakti Kapoor Reacts to Shraddha Kapoor
Shakti Kapoor Reacts to Shraddha Kapoor - फोटो : Social Media
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

इंग्लैंड- ऑस्ट्रेलिया: सेमीफाइनल मैच में इंग्लैंड ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया को चटाई धूल

बेहतरीन गेंदबाजी के बाद अपने बल्लेबाजों के शानदार खेल के बूते इंग्लैंड विश्व कप 2019 के फाइनल में पहुंचने वाली दूसरी टीम बन गई

11 जुलाई 2019

राम मंदिर 2:17

अयोध्या विवाद: मध्यस्थता नहीं हुई तो 25 जुलाई से सुनवाई करेगा सुप्रीम कोर्ट

11 जुलाई 2019

क्रिकेट 3:27

भारत-न्यूजीलैंड मैच के 5 टर्निंग पॉइंट, वरना विश्व कप के फाइनल में होता भारत

11 जुलाई 2019

मकानमालिक 3:12

जल्द आएगा नया कानून, अब नहीं चलेगी मकानमालिकों की मनमर्जी

11 जुलाई 2019

विश्व कप 2019 3:07

वर्ल्ड कप में भारतीय टीम की हार से दुखी युवक को पड़ा दिल का दौरा, एक शख्स ने खाया जहर

11 जुलाई 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited