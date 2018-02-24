शहर चुनें

पहली बार निजी जिंदगी पर खुलकर बोले सलमान, किए ऐसे खुलासे हिल जाएगा बॉलीवुड

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 24 Feb 2018 06:41 PM IST
बॉलीवुड के 'टाइगर' सलमान खान इन दिनों एक के बाद एक ऐसे खुलासे कर रहे हैं जिसे जानने के बाद बॉलीवुड में तहलका जरूर मच सकता है। हाल ही में एक इवेंट के दौरान सलमान ने शादी से जुड़े सवाल का जवाब देकर सुर्खियां बटोरी थीं। वहीं अब दबंग खान ने अपनी जिंदगी से जुड़े तीन ऐसे खुलासे किए हैं जिसे जानने के बाद आप हैरान रह जाएंगे। 
 
salman khan race 3

