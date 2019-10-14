फिल्म 83 को लेकर खुलासा, कपिल देव के रोल में जान डालने के लिए रणवीर ने खुद उठाया ये कदम

{"_id":"5da456b48ebc3e013874a0b7","slug":"big-disclosure-of-actor-ranveer-singh-to-prepare-for-the-film-83-spends-10-days-with-kapil-dev","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e 83 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u0915\u092a\u093f\u0932 \u0926\u0947\u0935 \u0915\u0947 \u0930\u094b\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0930\u0923\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0909\u0920\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u0926\u092e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
83 फिल्म
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
{"_id":"5da456b48ebc3e013874a0b7","slug":"big-disclosure-of-actor-ranveer-singh-to-prepare-for-the-film-83-spends-10-days-with-kapil-dev","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e 83 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u0915\u092a\u093f\u0932 \u0926\u0947\u0935 \u0915\u0947 \u0930\u094b\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0930\u0923\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0909\u0920\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u0926\u092e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
83 team
- फोटो : instagram