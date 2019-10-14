शहर चुनें

Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   big disclosure of actor Ranveer Singh To Prepare For The Film 83, Spends 10 Days With Kapil Dev

फिल्म 83 को लेकर खुलासा, कपिल देव के रोल में जान डालने के लिए रणवीर ने खुद उठाया ये कदम

इंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 14 Oct 2019 04:36 PM IST
83 फिल्म
1 of 5
83 फिल्म - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
रणवीर सिंह (Ranveer Singh) इन दिनों अपनी फिल्म 83 को लेकर लोगों की चर्चा का विषय बने हुए हैं। फिल्म भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम की 1983 की विश्व कप जीत पर आधारित है। फिल्म 83 में रणवीर सिंह टीम इंडिया के कप्तान यानी कपिल देव की भूमिका निभाते हुए दिखाई देंगे। इस फिल्म और अपने किरदार के लिए रणवीर सिंह ने काफी मेहनत की।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
film 83 ranveer singh kapil dev team india फिल्म 83 रणवीर सिंह कपिल देव टीम इंडिया
83 फिल्म
83 फिल्म - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
कपिल 83
कपिल 83 - फोटो : file
83 team
83 team - फोटो : instagram
83 team
83 team - फोटो : Twitter
83 team
83 team - फोटो : Twitter
