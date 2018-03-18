शहर चुनें

भोजपुरी की यह टॉप एक्ट्रेस करेगी इस फिल्म से डेब्यू, पहले ही कर चुकी हैं बड़ा धमाल

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 18 Mar 2018 07:40 PM IST
Rani
1 of 5
भोजपुरी फिल्मों में 15 साल तक संघर्ष करने के बाद यह एक्ट्रेस अब पंजाबी फिल्मों मे धमाल करने जा रही हैं। खबर है कि इस एक्ट्रेस को एक पंजाबी फिल्म ऑफर हुई है और जल्द ही फिल्म की शूटिंग शुरू होने जा रही है। 
bhojpuri film actress rani rani chatterji punjabi films rajkumar khesari lal yadav monalisa bhojpuri movie

