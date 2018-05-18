बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5afe52634f1c1bd6408b613f","slug":"bhojpuri-sunny-leone-aka-pallavi-singh-item-song-daaru-bihar-me-bain-goes-viral","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0926\u093e\u0930\u0942 \u092c\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0948\u0928...' \u092a\u0930 \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u091a\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092d\u094b\u091c\u092a\u0941\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0928\u0940 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0928, \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u091a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0924\u0939\u0932\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
'दारू बिहार में बैन...' पर धमाल मचा रहीं भोजपुरी की सनी लियोन, वीडियो ने सोशल मीडिया पर मचाया तहलका
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 18 May 2018 10:07 AM IST
भोजपुरी फिल्मों की सनी लियोनी कहे जाने वाली बोल्ड अदाकारा पल्लवी सिंह का गाना 'दारू बिहार में बैन' इन दिनों इंटरनेट पर धमाल मचा रहा है। यह गाना न केवल यूपी-बिहार के युवाओं की जुबान पर चढ़ा हुआ है बल्कि देश भर में लोकप्रिय हो रहा है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5afe52634f1c1bd6408b613f","slug":"bhojpuri-sunny-leone-aka-pallavi-singh-item-song-daaru-bihar-me-bain-goes-viral","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0926\u093e\u0930\u0942 \u092c\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0948\u0928...' \u092a\u0930 \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u091a\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092d\u094b\u091c\u092a\u0941\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0928\u0940 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0928, \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u091a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0924\u0939\u0932\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5afe52634f1c1bd6408b613f","slug":"bhojpuri-sunny-leone-aka-pallavi-singh-item-song-daaru-bihar-me-bain-goes-viral","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0926\u093e\u0930\u0942 \u092c\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0948\u0928...' \u092a\u0930 \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u091a\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092d\u094b\u091c\u092a\u0941\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0928\u0940 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0928, \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u091a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0924\u0939\u0932\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5afe52634f1c1bd6408b613f","slug":"bhojpuri-sunny-leone-aka-pallavi-singh-item-song-daaru-bihar-me-bain-goes-viral","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0926\u093e\u0930\u0942 \u092c\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0948\u0928...' \u092a\u0930 \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u091a\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092d\u094b\u091c\u092a\u0941\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0928\u0940 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0928, \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u091a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0924\u0939\u0932\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5afe52634f1c1bd6408b613f","slug":"bhojpuri-sunny-leone-aka-pallavi-singh-item-song-daaru-bihar-me-bain-goes-viral","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0926\u093e\u0930\u0942 \u092c\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0948\u0928...' \u092a\u0930 \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u091a\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092d\u094b\u091c\u092a\u0941\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0928\u0940 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0928, \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u091a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0924\u0939\u0932\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.