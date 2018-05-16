शहर चुनें

सलमान और बॉबी देओल ही नहीं, बल्कि ये एक्टर भी को-स्टार के साथ हो चुके हैं शर्टलेस

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 16 May 2018 04:24 PM IST
before Salman and Bobby Deol shirtless scene in race 3 these actor had to do shirtless scene
1 of 8
बॉलीवुड एक्टर सलमान खान की फिल्म 'रेस 3' काफी चर्चा में है। हाल ही में फिल्म का ट्रेलर रिलीज हुआ है। दमदार एक्शन और बेहतरीन डायलॉग्स के साथ फिल्म का ट्रेलर सोशल मीडिया पर काफी वायरल भी हो रहा है। 'रेस 3' के साथ खास बात यह है कि इस फिल्म में जैकलीन फर्नांडीज और अनिल कपूर को छोड़कर पूरी स्टारकास्ट एकदम नई है।

फिल्म में सलमान खान, जैकलीन फर्नांडीज और अनिल कपूर के अलावा डेजी शाह,बॉबी देओल और साकिब सलीम भी मुख्य भूमिका में हैं। एक्शन से भरी 'रेस 3' के लंबे समय बाद बॉबी देओल किसी बड़ी फिल्म में काम कर रहे हैं। इसके साथ ही बॉबी देओल पहली बार किसी फिल्म में सलमान के साथ शर्टलेस हुए हैं। वहीं केवल सलमान या बॉबी देओल ही नहीं खुद को हिट करने के लिए कई एक्टर एक साथ शर्टलेस होकर दर्शकों का दिल जीत चुके हैं। आज हम आपको बताते हैं बॉलीवुड के उन एक्टर के बारे में जो एक साथ हुए शर्टलेस...
सsalman khan bobby deol race 3

