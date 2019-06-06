भाजपा की प्रचंड जीत से प्रभावित हुईं पड़ोसी मुल्क की ये एक्ट्रेस,ज्वॉइन की पार्टी

{"_id":"5cf87f7cbdec2207114c1228","slug":"bangladeshi-actress-anju-ghosh-join-bharatiya-janata-party-after-tremendous-victory-of-bjp","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u091a\u0902\u0921 \u091c\u0940\u0924 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092d\u093e\u0935\u093f\u0924 \u0939\u0941\u0908\u0902 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0938\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938,\u091c\u094d\u0935\u0949\u0907\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
भाजपा की सदस्यता लेतीं बांग्लादेशी अभिनेत्री अंजू घोष
- फोटो : एएनआई
{"_id":"5cf87f7cbdec2207114c1228","slug":"bangladeshi-actress-anju-ghosh-join-bharatiya-janata-party-after-tremendous-victory-of-bjp","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u091a\u0902\u0921 \u091c\u0940\u0924 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092d\u093e\u0935\u093f\u0924 \u0939\u0941\u0908\u0902 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0938\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938,\u091c\u094d\u0935\u0949\u0907\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Anju Ghosh
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5cf87f7cbdec2207114c1228","slug":"bangladeshi-actress-anju-ghosh-join-bharatiya-janata-party-after-tremendous-victory-of-bjp","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u091a\u0902\u0921 \u091c\u0940\u0924 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092d\u093e\u0935\u093f\u0924 \u0939\u0941\u0908\u0902 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0938\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938,\u091c\u094d\u0935\u0949\u0907\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
रवि किशन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5cf87f7cbdec2207114c1228","slug":"bangladeshi-actress-anju-ghosh-join-bharatiya-janata-party-after-tremendous-victory-of-bjp","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u091a\u0902\u0921 \u091c\u0940\u0924 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092d\u093e\u0935\u093f\u0924 \u0939\u0941\u0908\u0902 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0938\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938,\u091c\u094d\u0935\u0949\u0907\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Jaya Prada
- फोटो : twitter
{"_id":"5cf87f7cbdec2207114c1228","slug":"bangladeshi-actress-anju-ghosh-join-bharatiya-janata-party-after-tremendous-victory-of-bjp","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u091a\u0902\u0921 \u091c\u0940\u0924 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092d\u093e\u0935\u093f\u0924 \u0939\u0941\u0908\u0902 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0938\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938,\u091c\u094d\u0935\u0949\u0907\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Anju Ghosh
- फोटो : social media