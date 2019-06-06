शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Bangladeshi actress Anju Ghosh join Bharatiya Janata Party after Tremendous victory of BJP

भाजपा की प्रचंड जीत से प्रभावित हुईं पड़ोसी मुल्क की ये एक्ट्रेस,ज्वॉइन की पार्टी

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 06 Jun 2019 08:26 AM IST
भाजपा की सदस्यता लेतीं बांग्लादेशी अभिनेत्री अंजू घोष
1 of 5
भाजपा की सदस्यता लेतीं बांग्लादेशी अभिनेत्री अंजू घोष - फोटो : एएनआई
आम चुनाव में भारतीय जनता पार्टी की प्रचंड जीत के बाद पश्चिम बंगाल की राजनीति में काफी बदलाव देखने को मिल रहे हैं। चुनाव के बाद भाजपा में अब तक कई राजनेता शामिल हो चुके हैं। अब इस कड़ी में बांग्लादेश की मशहूर अदाकारा अंजू घोष का भी नाम जुड़ चुका है। उन्होंने पश्चिम बंगाल के भाजपा अध्यक्ष दिलीप घोष की मौजूदगी में भाजपा की सदस्यता ली।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
anju ghosh bharatiya janata party bjp bangladeshi cinema dilip ghosh अंजू घोष भारतीय जनता पार्टी भाजपा बांग्लादेशी सिनेमा दिलीप घोष
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
सबसे विश्वशनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें मनोरंजन समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। मनोरंजन जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे बॉलीवुड न्यूज़, लाइव टीवी न्यूज़, लेटेस्ट हॉलीवुड न्यूज़ और मूवी रिव्यु आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP
विज्ञापन

Recommended

dinyar contractor
Bollywood

'तारक मेहता..' के इस कॉमेडियन के अंतिम संस्कार में नहीं पहुंचा कोई सेलेब्रिटी, चंद लोगों ने दी विदाई

6 जून 2019

Bollywood Stars
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड के इन 5 एक्टर्स के भाई-बहन हैं हमशक्ल, नंबर 5 तो सबसे ज्यादा पॉपुलर

6 जून 2019

गाड़ी का नंबर भी बदल सकता है आपका भाग्य- जानें अपनी कार और मोटरसाइकिल का लकी नंबर
Astrology

गाड़ी का नंबर भी बदल सकता है आपका भाग्य- जानें अपनी कार और मोटरसाइकिल का लकी नंबर
Sunil Dutt, Salman Khan
Bollywood

सुनील दत्त के जन्मदिन और सलमान खान के थप्पड़ कांड सहित ये हैं मनोरंजन की बड़ी खबरें

6 जून 2019

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan
Bollywood

आखिर किस वजह से अपना चेहरा छिपाने को मजबूर हुए कार्तिन आर्यन और सारा अली खान?

6 जून 2019

पारिवार में सुख, समृद्धि और समन्वय के लिए करवाएं — अखंड रामायण पाठ
Astrology

पारिवार में सुख, समृद्धि और समन्वय के लिए करवाएं — अखंड रामायण पाठ
salman khan
Bollywood

सलमान खान ने 'भारत' के प्रीमियर में सरेआम अपने बॉडीगार्ड को जड़ा थप्पड़, इस वजह से आया गुस्सा

6 जून 2019

Bollywood Stars
Bollywood

इन छह तस्वीरों में कैद सितारों की हलचल, किम शर्मा के पिंक अवतार से लेकर रजनीकांत की सादगी का कमाल

6 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in Bollywood

suhana khan
Bollywood

सुहाना की इस ताजा सेल्फी में दिखा कुछ ऐसा, यूजर्स बोले- 'हम लोगों को चिंता हो रही है..'

5 जून 2019

disha patani, tiger shroff
Bollywood

प्रियंका के बाद ड्रेस की वजह से ट्रोल हुईं टाइगर की गर्लफ्रेंड, यूजर बोले- 'कोई कपड़े तो दान कर दो'

5 जून 2019

गाड़ी का नंबर भी बदल सकता है आपका भाग्य- जानें अपनी कार और मोटरसाइकिल का लकी नंबर
Astrology

गाड़ी का नंबर भी बदल सकता है आपका भाग्य- जानें अपनी कार और मोटरसाइकिल का लकी नंबर
विज्ञापन
sushmita sen
Bollywood

15 साल छोटे फैन से सुष्मिता सेन को हुआ प्यार, पहली बार बताया कैसे शुरू हुई थी लव स्टोरी

5 जून 2019

Aftab Shivdasani and Nin Dusanj Wedding
Bollywood

38 की उम्र में इस फ्लॉप एक्टर ने की थी 'दोबारा' शादी, पहली बार देखें रॉयल वेडिंग की तस्वीरें

5 जून 2019

पारिवार में सुख, समृद्धि और समन्वय के लिए करवाएं — अखंड रामायण पाठ
Astrology

पारिवार में सुख, समृद्धि और समन्वय के लिए करवाएं — अखंड रामायण पाठ
Kareena and Saif
Bollywood

करीना कपूर ने कही दोबारा शादी करने की बात तो दंग रह गईं मानुषी, बोलीं-आप तो शादीशुदा हैं फिर क्यों?

5 जून 2019

Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Arjun Kapoor
Bollywood

गर्मी में मलाइका अरोड़ा ने उतार फेंकी शर्ट, अर्जुन कपूर कर रहे ठुमके लगाने की प्रैक्टिस

6 जून 2019

Shekhar Kapur
Bollywood

करोड़ों की संपत्ति का मालिक है ये डायरेक्टर, 44 साल बाद भी ऑटो से सफर करने को मजबूर

5 जून 2019

bollywood
Bollywood

फिर क्रॉप टॉप और शॉर्ट्स पहन कर निकलीं जाह्नवी कपूर, बिंदास गर्ल ने यूं खिंचवाईं फोटो

6 जून 2019

jai anmol ambani
Bollywood

अनिल अंबानी का बेटा इस वजह से मीडिया के सामने नहीं आता, पर्सनल प्लेन और लग्जरी कारों का है मालिक

4 जून 2019

bollywood
Bollywood

शूटिंग सेट पर इन 7 बॉलीवुड स्टार्स को हो गया था प्यार, बस इस जोड़ी ने लिए सात फेरे

5 जून 2019

priyanka chopra, nick jonas
Bollywood

कान फेस्टिवल के बाद फिर से कपड़ों को लेकर ट्रोल हुईं प्रियंका, यूजर ने कर दी 'बाहुबली' से तुलना

4 जून 2019

शाहरुख खान
Bollywood

ईद पर मन्नत बना जन्नत, अबराम संग शाहरुख ने पूरी की फैन्स की ख्वाहिश

5 जून 2019

shalu shamu
Bollywood

एक और एक्ट्रेस ने किया यौन शोषण का खुलासा, रोल के लिए डायरेक्टर ने की डिमांड- 'अगर मेरे साथ...'

5 जून 2019

संजय दत्त और सुनील दत्त
Bollywood

जब मुंबई बम ब्लास्ट में आया था संजय का नाम, बेटे का जवाब सुन हैरान रह गए थे सुनील दत्त

5 जून 2019

Katrina kaif and Mohammad Kaif
Bollywood

कटरीना और मोहम्मद कैफ के रिश्ते को मिला नाम, क्रिकेटर बोले- 'पहले से कोई रिश्ता...'

5 जून 2019

बॉलीवुड
Bollywood

सलमान खान का फैन्स को एक और बड़ा तोहफा, 'भारत' के साथ दी ईद की मुबारकबाद

5 जून 2019

भाजपा की सदस्यता लेतीं बांग्लादेशी अभिनेत्री अंजू घोष
भाजपा की सदस्यता लेतीं बांग्लादेशी अभिनेत्री अंजू घोष - फोटो : एएनआई
Anju Ghosh
Anju Ghosh - फोटो : social media
रवि किशन
रवि किशन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Jaya Prada
Jaya Prada - फोटो : twitter
Anju Ghosh
Anju Ghosh - फोटो : social media
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

इंडस्ट्री में आने से पहले इसलिए सुनील दत्त को बदलना पड़ा था अपना नाम

बॉलीवुड के दिग्गज एक्टर सुनील दत्त का जन्मदिन 6 जून को होता है। पाकिस्तान में जन्मे अभिनेता सुनील दत्त की गिनती उन सितारों में होती है जिन्होंने जहां कदम रखा सफलता के नए आयामों को छुआ। फिर चाहे वो फिल्में हो या फिर राजनीति।

6 जून 2019

बॉलीवुड 0:40

ईद पर सलमान खान ने दिया अपने फैंस को दीदार

6 जून 2019

रोहित 1:11

World Cup 2019: रोहित शर्मा ने ठोका नाबाद शतक, टीम इंडिया का विजयी आगाज

5 जून 2019

पंत 1:23

उत्तराखंड के वित्त मंत्री प्रकाश पंत का निधन, राज्य में शोक की लहर

5 जून 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:53

सीरियल ‘एक भ्रम…सर्वगुण संपन्न’ के सेट से सभी दर्शकों को ईद की बधाई

5 जून 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.